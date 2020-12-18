America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand avoid disaster in first race of second day of World Series v Ineos Team UK

Team New Zealand have returned to the winner's circle, beating Ineos Team UK in their opening race of the second day in the America's Cup World Series.

As has been the case in a number of the races already, the duel in the starting box was full of intrigue. Team New Zealand were late into the starting box, before launching a port tack as Team UK angled down at them.

An aggressive move from the Brits, Team New Zealand managed to avoid being penalised but sat down off their foils momentarily, before scoring an unlikely win across the starting line.

With a lead out of the start box, Team New Zealand went on with the job, building on their lead through almost every leg (20sec, 30sec, 45sec, 40sec, 1min15sec, 1min32sec).

Despite a shaky manoeuvre around the first marker and a splashdown heading into the fourth gate, Team New Zealand sailed a much better race than they did in their final outing on day one when they were beaten by American Magic.

The former incident was especially hair-raising, with AUT's sailing Professor Mark Orams, commenting on nzherald.co.nz, calling it a great escape and praising the quick thinking of the Australian veteran.

"Team New Zealand were very lucky not to hook the top mark with a foil. If they hit that mark it would cause major damage - day over," Orams said.

"A very close call, and a reflection that Peter Burling cannot see where the mark is from his steering position. It was Glenn Ashby who saved him, by calling very quickly 'no lower, no lower'."

Glenn Ashby saved the day for Team New Zealand in their first race against Ineos Team UK. Photo / Photosport

It was the team's transition from the fourth to the fifth leg that they should take the most positives out of in what is largely a practice regatta.

Team New Zealand went airborne on their approach to the fourth gate and had to sit off their foils, but quickly got back onto them as they rounded the marker.

They followed that with a clean upwind leg, extending their lead to beyond a minute, before sending it home downwind on the final leg for what ended up being a convincing wind.

Team New Zealand managed a comfortable opening victory against Ineos Team UK despite an early scare. Photo / NZME

For Ineos Team UK, who had technological issues throughout the opening day of racing, this was the first time they were able to be even remotely competitive and gave them an opportunity to show what their boat could be capable of.

While they could have made more of their position in the starting box, there will be plenty for the British syndicate to take away before their second race against Team New Zealand later today.

Enjoy smooth sailing to the Cup with Auckland Transport

• Avoid traffic congestion and parking niggles and download the AT Mobile app to plot your bus, train or ferry ride to race venues before you leave home.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride to the Cup

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup