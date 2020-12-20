America's Cup 2021: Regatta director Iain Murray 'investigating' additional races for Team New Zealand

Team New Zealand's snail-paced Christmas Cup semifinal against INEOS Team UK may not have been their final race before the 36th America's Cup after all.

Light winds on the Waitematā Harbour yesterday saw the race exceed the 45-minute time limit and be scrapped - along with the rest of the day's scheduled races.

It was technically the final chance for Team NZ to race opponents before the America's Cup in March, but regatta director Iain Murray told media in yesterday's press conference they were "investigating" further options.

"Not only the race boats need practice, so do the race officials and everyone else," he said. "Certainly my perspective is that I would like to be out there on some more days."

Murray has "pencilled in" January 7, 8, 11 and 12 as potential dates to either re-race and decide the Christmas Cup and/or add additional practice races, but said it still required discussion.

Team New Zealand in action against INEOS Team UK as they both crawl down the course. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"There's a lot of agreement needed on all of that, whether we can get out there and whether we're out there as race officials practising our stuff and putting course down.

"Obviously there's requirements from the maritime and the harbour and then there's sailing in a coordinated manner, all of those things need to be resolved but my vote would be to get out there so when the competition starts, we're more polished than we are now."

When asked his thoughts on additional racing, Team NZ skipper Peter Burling said it's something they would discuss this week.

"We really enjoy sailing these boats against other people and this period has obviously been a huge opportunity for everyone to get all the systems working on board, the talk between the race yachts and the event is that it's something that I'm sure if there was more practice racing that we'd be taking part."

Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling relaxes during the abandned Christmas Cup. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Burling said they planned to be back on the water before Christmas this week to work on developing their boat Te Rehutai further.

Meanwhile, Luna Rossa team director Max Sirena has suggested the America's Cup crews need to start working on sailing off their foils in preparation for what's to come.

Speaking to the Herald, Sirena said Sunday's light wind conditions could likely be repeated both the Prada Cup Challengers' Series and the America's Cup match.

"It was interesting," Sirena said of seeing the New Zealand and British crews in a displacement duel. "It will happen again; you need to be ready for it and to be able to sail in displacement.

"You need to be practising for that as well because it will happen again; we're going into a summer period with light breeze.

"I think the wind limit is not a problem. I think it's just the matter of racing; once you start you could have the wind drop, so it's part of the game."

