America's Cup 2021: Race director 'very confident' in racing as Course C chosen for day six

The stadium course returns for America's Cup action with fans getting the opportunity to view the possibility of Team New Zealand claiming the Auld Mug from close up.

Race director Iain Murray has chosen Course C for today's two races where Team New Zealand take a 5-3 lead over Luna Rossa in the first to seven wins series.

Murray admitted it was a bit of a gamble to use the course off North Head in Devonport with wind expected to pick up later in the day.

"We're going to the casino a little bit today. Putting everything on Course C," Murray said in the media briefing this morning.

"We seem to have an agreement from all the meteorologists that we're not going to see much until the south-wester turns up. Whether that's at 4pm or 5pm or hopefully before 6pm, we'll just go out there and wait."

"Before that it doesn't look like there will be sailable breeze from the north or the north east where it's pretty unstable. So we're going to set up for the south-wester and go where it's going to turn up first which is Course C."

"There's nice breeze coming it's just when. Tomorrow, it looks like a reasonable sort of day as well."

Murray was confident there will be racing today.

"I'm very confident we'll get at least one race. If the wind doesn't come until 5pm, we're still a chance to get two races. But if it's much later than 5pm, we'll only get one."

He said Course C is a challenging area to setup.

"Coming back to course C makes you realise what a difficult course it is to manipulate the required size course and spectators and everything else into this area."

Murray added that an increased size in spectator fleet that viewed the weekend's action could be troublesome.

"I think [the same numbers as] yesterday's is probably manageable but if we get Saturday's then good luck."

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.