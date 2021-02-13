America's Cup 2021: Media reacts to day one of Prada Cup final

A near-perfect day for Luna Rossa on Saturday as the Italians opened the Prada Cup final with two wins. They are now five victories away from securing a spot in the America's Cup match.

On the other hand, INEOS Team UK have taken a backward step after looking the best of the challengers in the round robin stage.

Here's how media around the world reacted to day one of the Prada Cup final.

'Flatter than a pancake on Shrove Tuesday'

The Rule69blog wrote that Ineos Team UK's performance on the opening day where they failed to get off the foils to begin race one was out of sorts.

"The script was not so much torn up as shredded on the opening day of the Prada Cup final after a performance from Ineos Team UK that was flatter than a pancake on Shrove Tuesday. Any meeker and they could almost be accused of match-fixing. It was just odd. Out of character. Out of kilter. Almost like everyone got out of bed on the wrong side today.

"Zero bite to anything, the tails were down right from the off, leaving viewers and supporters deflated, bemused and dejected. The boatspeed ghost of Christmas past came back to haunt with his evil friend the splashdown and there you have the tale of both races today."

But the Rule69blog isn't ruling out the Brits just yet.

"We could write Ineos off and call it a 7-0 whitewash right now but that would be foolish. The Brits will re-group, trust in the programme, analyse like fury and come back to the table with a new game-plan."

Luna Rossa cruising to a 2-0 lead in the Prada Cup final. Photo / Michael Craig

Totally dominant

Yachting World pointed out a few changes on Luna Rossa will have the Britsh team worried after their performance in race two when they looked to have the early edge.

"There will certainly be some head scratching in the British camp as the team that have so far proved unbeatable lost two races in a row and, in truth, never looked likely to challenge Luna Rossa for either win."

"In the two weeks that have elapsed since their last race, Luna Rossa has made some visible changes and they look to have improved their aerodynamics on the boat," Toby Heppell wrote.

"Perhaps it was this aerodynamic improvement, perhaps it was the significant depth the team is able to get into their mainsail with their boomless setup (INEOS have a more traditional solid boom), but one way or another, when the teams turned downwind Luna Rossa looked, if not fully faster, certainly a match for the British outfit.

"This will be a worry for the Brits as they had looked stronger than the Italians in most races they had sailed together on the downwind."

Clear victories

Italian news service LiveMedia24 heaped praise on Luna Rossa's near-perfect day.

"The Italian team is constantly growing, technical and onboard; the good impressions in the semifinal with NYYC American Magic have been confirmed and enhanced in this first magical night."

"Luna Rossa continues to race in an exemplary manner, simple but very clean manoeuvres".

Exposed

The Associated Press also made note of Luna Rossa's physical changes.

"Luna Rossa first exposed the British team's vulnerability in light winds, winning the first race by 1 minute, 52 seconds, then was still quick and sailed flawlessly when it won the second race by 20 seconds in a stiffening sea breeze," Steve McMorran wrote.

"Luna Rossa has made numerous changes to its race boat since the Prada Cup semifinal in which it beat U.S. team American Magic 4-0. It has a new mast, sported a new sail livery including a larger jib for the first race."

"The straight-line speed of the boats seemed even, especially as the breeze filled in as the race progressed. Britannia hit the highest speed of the race when it clocked 41.9 knots approaching the fourth mark. But the British boat struggled to move as crisply as Luna Rossa in the light breeze."

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.