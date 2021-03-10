America's Cup 2021: Media reaction - It's one-all but Luna Rossa have the edge

The world media reacts to the opening day of the 36th America's Cup where Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa both claimed a win each.

Under the headline 'Team New Zealand is not that superior', Italian publication OA Sport stated "there are some New Zealanders with a headache" after the opening day.

"One by one is a result that leaves all doors open, certainly, there was not that superiority that the Kiwi press had waved left and right," Stefano Vegliani wrote after the publication previously accused the local coverage of Team New Zealand as arrogant.

"This Luna Rossa and this Te Rehutai have very little to do with those that faced each other in December in the World Series.

"On paper, the small and T foils of the New Zealanders give a huge advantage in the stern, the particular shape of the deck exploits the Venturi effect to act as a turbo to go faster, but at least for today all this has remained on paper."

"The forecasts for the weekend are wind at the low limit of the regulation, which on the same paper should always be favourable to the Italian boat. Surely New Zealanders now feel less secure, it is clear that they cannot dispose of the Hauraki Gulf as they see fit."

Popular yachting site Rule69blog, said Luna Rossa have the edge after day one.

"On paper it's one-all. In reality it's advantage Luna Rossa."

"Italy can start dreaming. The Kiwis are beatable and this is the best chance of Italian glory in a lifetime."

"The finest of fine margins was the determinant today and Team New Zealand now know the level they've got to step up to if they are to defend this Cup. The momentum and psychological edge is with Luna Rossa with the win in the second race absolutely critical," Magnus Wheatley wrote.

"Luna Rossa looks marginally faster through the tacks. Team New Zealand looks quick downwind. Upwind there's nothing to choose between them in a straight line and both boats have all the tricks in their armoury. Everything is on the start and the analogy with Formula One is spot on."

Toby Heppell of Yachting World wrote the match "could easily go down to the wire".

"For this America's Cup day one we learned a great deal about the protagonists, Defender Emirates Team New Zealand and Challenger Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, but there was no clear advantage to either team over the course of the two races.

"We could easily sum up the day's racing in fairly simple terms, Emirates Team New Zealand won the first start and the first race, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli won the second start and the second race.

"In truth the action from the day was far more nuanced than that and far closer than many expected. This series could easily go down to the wire – if the performance of the two teams and their AC75s is as evenly matched across the entire wind range."

Under the headline 'Team New Zealand off to 'rusty' start', Tom Cary of the Telegraph wrote "We could have a match on our hands after all".

"The first day of the 36th America's Cup in Auckland ended with defenders Team New Zealand and challenger of record Luna Rossa locked at one win apiece, both teams claiming afterwards they were happy with the outcome," Cary wrote.

"Neutrals certainly will be. All the talk heading into the match had been that New Zealand, who have been lying low since the Christmas Cup, watching the challenger series play out, might blow their rivals out of the Hauraki Gulf."



"There were rumours that the Kiwis' boat Te Rehutai had been clocking speeds of between 55 knots and 60 knots in practice, a huge leap forward from the speeds managed in the Prada Cup final, which saw Ineos Team UK comprehensively defeated by Luna Rossa.

"Although the Kiwis had scoffed at those rumours, nevertheless it was felt that they would likely be a click or two faster than Luna Rossa. But in breezes of between 10-12 knots the boat speeds actually proved remarkably similar."



