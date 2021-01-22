America's Cup 2021: Luna Rossa's warning to Ineos Team UK ahead of crunch Prada Cup races

When it comes to planning an America's Cup campaign, strategy plays a vital role not only in the racing itself, but how and when to make adjustments.

Luna Rossa have spent the past week doing just that, applying several scheduled upgrades to their AC75 ahead of the second weekend of the Prada Cup.

There has been speculation that among those upgrades has been a change in foils and while helmsmen Francesco Bruni and Jimmy Spithill wouldn't confirm that was the case, Bruni said he expected their vessel to be faster in the races ahead.

"We've done some changes, but it's not necessarily a new foil," Bruni said. "We've made some improvements to the boat; I cannot go into details, but we are definitely pushing the boat to go faster day by day.

"We had some scheduled upgrades to the boat. It didn't change much, what we saw on Sunday. Some of those upgrades had been planned before, and we look forward to racing with those upgrades.

Jimmy Spithill and co-helmsman Francesco Bruni talk tactics aboard Luna Rossa's AC75. Photo / Photosport

"It's very crucial on when you do those upgrades – it doesn't have to be too early and it doesn't have to be too late – it's a little bit of a strategic call.

"We feel the boat is going faster than before, and I'm sure the English are going to go faster than before. It's a matter of who has taken the biggest step."

Luna Rossa are expected to square off against Ineos Team UK in two races this weekend – one on each of Saturday and Sunday - though the second could be simply for practice as a win to the British syndicate in the first race would see them through to the Prada Cup final.

Ineos Team UK have gotten the better of their Italian counterparts in both of their meetings in the Prada Cup to date, and with American Magic not sailing this week, both teams will be gifted two points.

While both teams will have been working to improve their chances this weekend, Spithill was confident in his team – provided their race management system is working this week as they had issues with it in their race against American Magic last Sunday.

The Luna Rossa crew working hard ahead of last weekend's Prada Cup racing. Photo / Michael Craig

"We've definitely had a lot of discussions with the RMS guys. I hope they're confident; it's not up to us, it's up to them – it's their system. We'll just have to get out and play it out."

As for what Luna Rossa needed to improve against Ineos Team UK in their pivotal races this weekend, Spithill laid it out simply.

"Cross the finish line before them."

