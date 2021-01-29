America's Cup 2021: Luna Rossa make fast start with semi-final win over American Magic

Before Luna Rossa took to the water for the opening Prada Cup semifinal race against American Magic, sailor Pierluigi de Felice indicated the team had made big gains in the heavier conditions.

In the first race, they showed exactly that.



Luna Rossa took out the first contest of the semifinal against American Magic by more than two minutes, sailing in winds averaging about two knots lower than the upper limit of the scale.

The Italian syndicate made a statement from the outset, dominating the start to get out to a sizeable lead from the starting line.

American Magic (L) racing Luna Rossa in the Prada Cup semi-final. Photo / Michael Craig.

American Magic began to close that gap straight away, with slightly faster boat speed early on, however it wasn't long before the Italians began to match them.

With an 18-second lead through the first gate, Luna Rossa attacked the first downwind leg with confidence and extended their lead to 22 seconds through the second gate, and further to 33 seconds through the third and fourth gates.

Unable to make headway into the deficit, things got worse for the Americans who dropped trailed by almost a minute through the fifth gate, but dropped off their foils rounding the marker and lost plenty of ground.

From there, the contest was won for Luna Rossa – who simply had to sail a safe race from that point on and avoid a major mistake of their own.

They did so to claim the win in a race in which both teams surpassed 49 knots.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.