America's Cup 2021: Luna Rossa double down on desire to resume Prada Cup final series during level 2

KEY POINTS: Organisers plan to delay racing until Friday February 26

The Challengers of Record call for racing to resume tomorrow

Luna Rossa say racing must be completed by Wednesday Febuary 24

Ineos Team UK, who trail 4-0, backing plan to delay

The America's Cup Challenger of Record (COR) has doubled down on their desire to resume the Prada Cup final series instead of waiting until Auckland goes back to level 1 Covid-19 restrictions.

Luna Rossa currently lead Ineos Team UK 4-0 in the best of 13 series with the winner to face Emirates Team New Zealand in the America's Cup match. Racing was set to continue yesterday but was postponed when Auckland went into level 3 restrictions on Sunday night.

In a press release issued yesterday, America's Cup Event Limited (ACE) confirmed a disagreement with the COR Luna Rossa existed over whether to delay the Prada Cup final series should Auckland remain under strict Covid-19 restrictions.

In the statement, ACE said if Auckland's alert level dropped to 1, then racing would resume this weekend. However, the Prime Minister yesterday announced it would drop to level 2 from midnight.

Under level 2, ACE said racing would not continue until next week.

"If the alert level remains at 3 or 2, which obviously entails restrictions in gatherings and difficulties with events, racing and event activations would need to be rescheduled to recommence the Prada Cup Final on Friday 26 February," the statement said.

Ineos Team UK's Rita gets out of shape during the pre-start against Luna Rossa in race four of the Prada Cup final. Photo / Brett Phibbs

No official decision had been made by ACE since the government's 4.30pm announcement yesterday of lifting the level 3 restriction. Ineos Team UK backed the plan to delay the event.

Luna Rossa released a statement late on Wednesday saying they were surprised by the statements published by ACE and by INEOS Team UK.

"From day one of the teams' activities in New Zealand, protocols have been put in place, together with ACE and all government bodies, to allow teams and organizers alike to operate in the different COVID-19 alert levels, enabling them to prepare and race behind closed doors, if need be, as happens in the Formula1, Australian Open and other events; the priority in these contexts is clearly the health of the people involved," a Luna Rossa statement said.

"The Challenger of Record has confirmed that it is possible to race in total safety and has also offered full support to ACE and local Authorities for the application of the protocol indicated by the AC36 Event COVID-19 Management On Land and On Water Plans for the Covid-19 alert. There is no reason why teams that are allowed to train during this alert level should not be allowed to race, albeit behind closed doors, according to the same protocol.

"The weather conditions for the next few days are ideal to carry out top level racing.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli is ready to race against INEOS Team UK on Friday February 19th, in compliance to the program of the Prada Cup Finals that which must end no later than February 24th."

"Even more so, now that the government has taken the decision to go down from Level 3 to Alert Level 2, allowing the regattas to take place in full respect of everyone's safety."

The Challenger of Record is set to hold a press conference this morning.