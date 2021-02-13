America's Cup 2021: Luna Rossa dominate Ineos Team UK in first race of Prada Cup final

Those hoping for some thrilling racing in the Prada Cup final will have to wait a little longer.

In light conditions, Luna Rossa dominated Ineos Team UK in the opening race of the first-to-seven series, winning by a margin of 1min52sec.

Luna Rossa have been touted as the team to beat in light conditions for the whole event, so it was no surprise to see them handle the light breeze better than their British counterparts.

But when Team UK dropped off their foils inside the starting box and struggled to get flying again, the Italian syndicate pounced on the opportunity to take a substantial early lead.

With the teams matching one another in speed for the most part, the British crew were left hoping for a mistake from the Italians to get back into the game and, given their past races, their hopes weren't exactly misplaced.

Luna Rossa wins race one comfortably. Photo / Michael Craig

"This is a spanking," said AUT sailing professor and former Team NZ crew member Mark Orams.

"It's not just the sit downs which have cost them, Luna Rossa is simply faster up and down wind in the lighter conditions."

Luna Rossa made a number of mistakes during their round robin clashes, but with an improved boat and communication on board to match, Luna Rossa looked a polished product in the opening race.

They led by 80 seconds after the first leg, and that margin was as close as Team UK got in the race, with the gap extended after each of the first five legs.

Team UK were able to make time up on the final leg, but it was simply a matter of boosting confidence at that point with the race well and truly over.

Ultimately, Luna Rossa cruised to a comfortable win and the early advantage in the series, handing Team UK their first loss of 2021.