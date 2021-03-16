America's Cup 2021: Luna Rossa co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill shows off hype song ahead of crunch clash v Team New Zealand

Luna Rossa co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill knows the enormity of the task facing his crew today as they fight for survival in the America's Cup Match - and he appears to have found the song to get himself motivated.

The Italian challenger trails Team New Zealand 6-3 heading into day seven of racing on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour, with the defender needing just one win to reclaim the Auld Mug.

While Luna Rossa have mustered three victories to this point - which many believed was unlikely against Team New Zealand - they have dropped the last three battles, two of which after leading in the second half of the race.

Australian-born Spithill posted on his Instagram story this morning a screenshot of his Spotify account.

Jimmy Spithill's race day listening habits revealed. Photo / Screenshot

It shows the song Killing In the Name by Rage Against The Machine playing - an expletive-laden song that has become synonymous with revolts and uprising.

Spithill, who is known for his combative nature, will need to better Team New Zealand in the start box in race 10 set for 4.15pm today and stay in front of the slightly faster Te Rehutai - something Luna Rossa have failed to do in recent days.

The Italians will have port entry for both of today's races, should the second be needed, which could bode well for them as their opponents sit on match point. Through the first four races of the match the boat with port entry went on to win.

Spithill does know how to orchestrate a monumental comeback in the America's Cup. In 2013 he led Oracle Team USA to a 9-8 victory over Team New Zealand after trailing 8-1 in San Francisco – an occurrence that still haunts many Kiwi sports fans.

But this time around he and his crew are up against arguably a superior opponent, who look to be hitting their groove rather than slowing down.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the cup.

• Make sure your AT Hop card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ Covid tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.