America's Cup 2021: Live updates of the World Series and Christmas Cup presentation

Follow live updates of today's America's Cup opening press conference, ahead of the World Series regatta which begins tomorrow.

The event will run for four days culminating in the Christmas Cup on Sunday, which will feature three finals races.

A peak of close competition was supplied yesterday, with a big upset on the final day of practice racing yesterday, with American Magic defeating Cup holders Team New Zealand.

After several planned practice races were abandoned due to a lack of wind, Barker managed to get a victory over his old team - their first loss of warm-up racing.

Beforehand Team NZ edged Luna Rossa in what was a mixed day for the defender, but Barker outfoxed the Kiwis in the windshifts in the last race of the day to claim a morale-boosting win for the American squad.

Also having a mixed outing was INEOS Team UK, with the struggles of the British syndicate having been an underlying theme of the warm-up period, with the team not completing a trial race until Tuesday, when they finally faced off against Barker's American Magic.

Ben Ainslie's team took no part last week and pulled out halfway through the pre-start on Monday against Team New Zealand, due to unspecified hardware problems.

They finally managed to complete a trial race and also won the start against American Magic, with Ainslie timing his run to the line perfectly.