America's Cup 2021: Divide over Prada Cup Covid plans as Luna Rossa oppose delay

The America's Cup Challenger of Record has issued a stunning ultimatum to event organisers: proceed with racing as planned despite uncertainty around Auckland's immediate Covid-19 restrictions, or award the Prada Cup final - and the right to challenge Team New Zealand for the Auld Mug - to Luna Rossa.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, America's Cup Event Limited (ACE) confirmed a disagreement with the COR existed over whether to delay the Prada Cup final series should Auckland remain under strict Covid-19 restrictions.

A decision will be announced at 4.30pm by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over whether Auckland will remain in level 3. The Prada Cup final series was set to continue today but was delayed when Auckland and the rest of the country went into lockdown on Sunday.

According to the statement, ACE are looking at postponing the Prada Cup final series and the start date of the America's Cup if restrictions don't change.

"ACE has consulted with the America's Cup Minister Stuart Nash and senior Council officials and one consideration has been to postpone the current schedule of racing and events in the best interests of the public and all stakeholders given the current COVID-19 environment.

"The position of ACE is based on one of two options based on the Government's review of alert levels at 4:30 this afternoon:

- If the alert levels drop to level 1 in time, then racing will resume this weekend.

- If the alert level remains at 3 or 2, which obviously entails restrictions in gatherings and difficulties with events, racing and event activations would need to be rescheduled to recommence the Prada Cup Final on Friday 26 February. To respect the original timeframe scheduled between the Prada Cup Final and the America's Cup Match, Race 1 of the Match would subsequently begin a week later on Saturday 13 March with the intention of racing still being completed by 21 March."

Luna Rossa during their win in Race 3. Photo / Brett Phibbs

According to the release, Challenger of Record Luna Rossa, who lead Ineos Team UK 4-0 in the first-to-seven series, are opposed to a delay.

"This morning the Challenger of Record (COR36) has made their position very clear in stating their desire to race from tomorrow despite Covid Alert level 3, to complete the Prada Cup final by the 24th February in accordance with the existing Prada Cup conditions," the statement said.

"They have also stated that if the racing program cannot be completed by Wednesday (24th) they intend to declare the leading point scorer the winner of the Prada Cup and challenger for the America's Cup match. Under the current points situation, that would be Luna Rossa team."

