America's Cup 2021: Day three's course selection poses traffic problem for race organisers

Auckland's America's Cup spectator fleet will once again pose a problem for race organisers on day three of racing between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa, with Saturday's course choice limiting the capacity for boaties to get a good view.

Friday's opening race was twice affected by private boats encroaching onto the race course, the second of those causing the first attempted pre-race duel to be abandoned.

According to Regatta Director Iain Murray, today's racing will require extra work from off-shore race management as one whole side of the chosen course will be off-limits due to its proximity to undersea communications cables.

"The difficulty out here is this cable zone and the request is - well, it's more than a request - the advice is that we have to put this boundary out on the edge of the anchoring zone. So it pretty much... takes off good viewing off the left side of the course.

"So if we get anything like the number of boats we had yesterday out there, and they're all on one side, maybe around the top and maybe a bit around the bottom, then there'll be some density."

Huge numbers of spectator boats were on the water for Friday's racing. Photo / Dean Purcell

Murray said he believed today's course selection and placement was partly influenced by the need to manage the expected influx of boaties.

"There's gonna be work yeah, and so I think what they're doing is is putting the boundary out over there so that they can pull the full resource of what they've got, boats and stuff, to try to work on this [one] side."

As many as 3000 spectator craft are expected on the water on key race days during the America's Cup Match with Maritime NZ undertaking a large and ongoing operation to monitor the masses, ensuring everyone is aware of speed and safety rules as well as the law around charging passengers.

Compliance manager Neil Rowarth told NZME that because of the anticipated large crowds it was important everyone showed patience and courtesy.

"People having the right gear, knowing the rules and the conditions and being courteous will be key to everyone watching the racing safely and getting home safely.

"We'll have staff on the ramps making sure people are prepared with lifejackets and communications, have checked their gear, know the rules, particularly around speed, and have checked the weather conditions," he said.

A large number of new boaties on the water for the spectacle it was important to reinforce safety messages, Rowarth said.

Are you watching Day 3 racing from on the water today?



Stay safe and ⚓ in the right spot 👉 https://t.co/AZYOGHJnuh



Keep an 👂 on VHF Ch4



Get the @PredictWind APP to show your GPS position in relation to the spectator boundary ▶️ https://t.co/A13Z3DUYiH#AmericasCup #Day3 pic.twitter.com/376n2kaqqs — americascup (@americascup) March 12, 2021

Boating safety code

• Wear your lifejacket.

• Take two waterproof ways to call for help.

• Check the maine weather forecast.

• Avoid alcohol.

• Be a responsible skipper.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.