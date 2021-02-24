America's Cup 2021: Dan Carter's 'mind blowing' experience on the water with Team New Zealand

Dan Carter has described his experience witnessing Team New Zealand in action up close as "mind blowing".

The All Blacks great announced his retirement from rugby last week, ending a career that spanned 19 seasons.

With more time on his hands, Carter teamed up with Team NZ to jump on their chase boat to get up close and personal with Te Rehutai.

"Yeah it was a magical day out there," Carter said in a video posted on Team NZ's social media channels. "There was some pretty strong winds and the boat was flying. To see that up close in person in the chase boat, it was awesome.

"Obviously I've been following the Prada Cup and even the racing before Christmas, but to be actually out on the water and on the chase boat, to see these boats and what they're able to do – the maneuvers, the speeds they're able to get to – is mind-blowing. To get live and up close was so impressive.

"Now I just can't wait for the Cup to start. Some extra excitement and it's going to be a great series."

Carter seemed to be enjoying retirement, adding that it was a "dream" to witness Team NZ on the water.

"This retirement life is not too bad actually, week one. I'm on a chase boat for Emirates Team New Zealand so it's a dream result. I even got a little look around the boat and got a 10-minute spin on the grinder. I think it won't be my next career choice that's for sure. 10 seconds of that and I was absolutely blowing."

"If there's anything I could do to help, I'm kind of looking to see exactly what that next career path is and if it means helping tie up the chase boat then I'm happy to help," he added jokingly.

Team NZ will take on Luna Rossa in a best of 13 series in the America's Cup match starting on March 6.

