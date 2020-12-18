America's Cup 2021: Bianca Cook - Why you shouldn't count out Ineos Team UK

OPINION:

Don't count anyone out.

That was the message from day two in the pre-America's Cup World Series regatta.

Ineos Team UK must have put in some long hours overnight to get themselves ready for two races against Team New Zealand. An incredible team effort.

After a disappointing first day of racing some people questioned whether the British team would even make it out on the water.

But this is an extremely high level of racing and the stakes are high. The talented teams are driven to succeed and they have the extraordinary ability to get to the startline under almost any circumstance.

And to my mind, Ben Ainslie's Brits did more than just survive out there. They came out fighting, and gave Team New Zealand a decent match.

I certainly wouldn't count them out of making the America's Cup match race in March. This is the first regatta with these yachts, so there is a long way to go over the coming months and a lot to learn from each of the teams.

Ineos team members after racing against Team New Zealand on day two. Photo / Michael Craig

The third race between Luna Rossa and American Magic produced the best racing of the regatta so far. It was proper match racing, tack for tack.



All of the racing was exciting to watch with the biggest gap of 1m 42 seconds coming in the last race between Team New Zealand and Ineos.



All eyes will be on how TNZ start in its races against Luna Rossa and American Magic on day three.



Overall, it was a great day of racing, watching these incredible machines in action. We are so lucky, with what has happened this year around the world with the Covid-19 pandemic, to be witnessing this event on the Waitematā Harbour.

