America's Cup 2021: Beyond the Cup - NZME's new video show previews this week's Prada Cup

The Prada Cup is finally here - and so is NZME's new America's Cup video news show to discuss all the big issues ahead of the action starting on Friday.

The first episode of Beyond the Cup - which you can watch above - covers off all the talking points ahead of the Prada Cup as the three challengers compete to qualify to take on defenders Team New Zealand in the America's Cup match.

NZME sports journalist Matt Brown is joined by our panel of experts including "sailing professor" Mark Orams - a former NZ and world champion sailor, Team New Zealand member, author, environmentalist and Professor of Sport and Recreation at the Auckland University of Technology - and decorated sailor Bianca Cook, who was part of the first professional all-female crew in the Sydney to Hobart Race and is attempting to lead an all-Kiwi team in the Ocean Race in 2022.

Matt Brown, Bianca Cook and Mark Orams on NZME's new America's Cup video news show 'Beyond the Cup'.

Also featured on the episode is NZME's Cheree Kinnear and the Prada Cup's Bruno Troublé who explore the America's Cup village on scooters.

Beyond The Cup will air all throughout the Prada Cup and the America's Cup, while we will also have live coverage of every race on nzherald.co.nz and exclusive live commentary on Gold AM and iHeart Radio.

