America's Cup 2021: Behind the scenes footage of American Magic's dramatic capsize

American Magic have released behind the scenes footage of their dramatic capsize.

Heading for their first victory of the Prada Cup on Sunday, American Magic's Patriot rounded the penultimate gate before going airborne, crashing down and capsizing. The boat took on water and was at risk of sinking before being saved and slowly towed back to base.

A video posted by the American Magic YouTube channel shows exactly what went down on both the chase boat and back at base when Patriot flipped.

Team members are seen in tears as things unfolded and crew aboard the chase boat were rushing to help keep it afloat.

The video has had more than 90,000 views so far and plenty of comments from sympathetic sailing fans.

American Magic crew trying to keep patriot aflaot. Photo / Michael Craig

Meanwhile, skipper Terry Hutchinson has opened up on the moment he realised the extend of damage Patriot had sustained.

Soon after lifting the boat upright, the team's chase boat pulled a piece of carbon from the sea, and relayed to a member of the crew that the boat might have a hole in it.

"That raised everybody's eyebrows very quickly," Hutchinson recalled.

"It was pretty hairball. I was trying to eject out of my spot and we ended up with knives out, cutting ourselves out and making sure the first priority was getting the crew out.

Fortunately, we're all out probably within a minute and under the mainsail; it's unnerving to say the least."

The team do have their first-generation AC75 with them in Auckland and are expected to take the FCS out of that, as well as any other bits and pieces they might need to get Patriot back on the water.

American Magic's Patriot taking on water. Photo / Michael Craig

As well as their own resources, Hutchinson said all other challengers had opened their doors to American Magic in terms of helping to provide resources where they could to ensure the challenger remained in the competition, as had members of the Auckland maritime community.

Hutchinson said there were a lot of hours of work ahead for his team which would mean they would miss this weekend's racing, but he was confident they would be back on the water in time for the semifinals on January 29-31.

"I think if I insisted that we race over the weekend, I'd have to manage a mutiny. In all seriousness, it'll be a big effort to get the boat sailing for the semis and we have a realistic timetable, we have great support from the Auckland maritime boat building community to help us, we've had great support from all the teams; everybody has offered up their services to get Patriot back on the water."

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.