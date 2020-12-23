Website of the Year

Sport|Sailing

America's Cup 2021: AUT's Sailing Professor Mark Orams - What Team New Zealand learned from 2013 loss in San Francisco

4 minutes to read

Could 2013 happen again for Team New Zealand? Photos / Photosport

Mark Orams
By:

Professor Mark Orams is a former NZ and world champion sailor, Team New Zealand member, author, environmentalist and Professor of Sport and Recreation at the Auckland University Technology.

OPINION

There was a sense of deja vu as I watched race four of the World Series regatta.

The sight of a black, slim-line American yacht leading the chunkier looking black and red New Zealand

