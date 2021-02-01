America's Cup 2021: American Magic helmsman Dean Barker says Team New Zealand have got all the ingredients to defend America's Cup

American Magic helmsman Dean Barker says Team New Zealand have got all the ingredients to defend the America's Cup but the big question is whether they will be race-ready come March 6.

Barker and his American Magic team were knocked out of the Prada Cup semifinals following a 4-0 defeat to Luna Rossa.

The Italian syndicate will now race British entity Ineos Team UK for a spot in the America's Cup against Team New Zealand.

American Magic helmsman, Dean Barker speaks with Mike Hosking. Photo / Michael Craig

Barker told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking Breakfast that it would be a 'stab in the dark' to pick the America's Cup winner but said a lack of racing would pose a problem for the defenders.

"Team New Zealand was clearly the strongest in the Christmas Cup across the wind race. And they are clearly very fast and very good sailors. Got all the ingredients. The difficult thing is whether they will be race-ready when they turn up in March," he said.

Barker initially thought that the path being travelled by Team Ineos UK, who skipped into the Prada Cup final, was the way to go. But he had changed tack, seeing how important the actual racing was to develop during the regatta.

So Barker suggested it was now advantage Luna Rossa, because they had been actively racing.

"You learn more than you do in a day's training," he said.

Dean Barker puts away his sailing gear after defeat to Luna Rossa. Photo / Brett Phibbs

American Magic struggled to recover from a capsize in the Prada Cup round robin action after impressing in the World Series regatta in December where they defeated Team New Zealand on the opening day.

"We underestimated losing those sailing days as our progression," Barker told the Mike Hosking Breakfast.

"It was only five days but it's amazing what that does for the progression of the boat.

"The back of your mind you know there is a risk. These boats are temperamental and need to be maintained at a high standard. The guys did an amazing job. Pretty much re-wired the boat.

"The boat was incredibly good, considering the circumstances. I don't blame the boat for the end result," he said.

His priority now is to invest some quality time with his wife Mandy and their four children, after the intense three-year campaign. But there was a hint that the door remains open.

"I still love the racing, love the competition," said Barker. "I'm going to enjoy a bit of downtime now to reflect and decide what the future holds. It's been a long time in the game and who knows what happens. I've got a lot more grey hairs than when I first started, but I would like to be able to continue if I can."

