America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about what's next for American Magic after Prada Cup capsize

After American Magic's stunning capsize and rescue mission yesterday, attention swiftly turned to two matters - analysing how it happened, and their chances of continuing racing in the Prada Cup.

Here's all the new information about what caused the incident - and what's next for the American syndicate.

The mistakes that led to the capsize

Shore crew examine a hole in the hull of NYYC American Magic AC75 yacht Patriot as it is hoisted by a crane on the dock at Wynyard Quarter after capsizing in the Prada Cup. Photo / Will Trafford

We saw yesterday how in just the blink of an eye, a team's Prada Cup campaign could be sunk, writes Phil Robertson. It's an extremely tricky manoeuvre that led to American Magic's dramatic capsize in race two against Luna Rossa – and several mistakes were made.

When will they be back on the water?

Terry Hutchinson. Photo / Getty

American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson said there were a lot of hours of work ahead for his team which would mean they would miss this weekend's racing, but he was confident they would be back on the water in time for the semifinals on January 29-31.

Hutchinson also revealed the heart-stopping moments on board during the capsize.

How they can get back on the water

What does the capsize and near sinking of American Magic's Patriot mean for them and what do they do now? AUT's Sailing Professor Mark Orams analysed how American Magic can get back on the water.

Backing Barker

Crew members from several teams help prevent American Magic's boat from sinking. Photo / Michael Craig

Hutchinson has refused to blame Kiwi helmsman Dean Barker for the team's dramatic capsize that has put the syndicate's future in the Prada Cup in doubt, saying the syndicate "win and lose as a team".

How the world reacted

American Magic's unfortunate moment was picked up worldwide - here's how the incident was viewed outside of New Zealand.

Beyond The Cup

AUT's Sailing Professor Mark Orams joins NZME's Alex Chapman to dissect all of the news and developments surrounding the capsize and damage of the American Magic boat - you can watch in your video player above.

