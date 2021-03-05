America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

The America's Cup match will begin on Wednesday, with Auckland set to move out of Covid-19 alert level 3 at 6am on Sunday. There are two races scheduled for Wednesday, Friday and through the weekend to Monday at least, with Sunday being the earliest date for one team to secure the seven wins needed for victory.

In the day's other Cup news...

The untold story of Team NZ's heartbreak

No other defeat has stung Kiwis as much as the 2013 America's Cup in San Francisco - arguably the most dramatic Cup regatta in history. It was all but won, but the final flourish never came and Oracle Team USA managed one of sport's greatest comebacks.

It was also magnificent theatre as Michael Burgess discovered through his interviews with several key players, for the incredible full story.

Why Luna Rossa need a miracle

It would take a miracle or serious mishap for Team New Zealand to taste defeat this time around, according to the Secret Sailor's latest weekly column.

The Kiwis' superior skill and depth, faster boat and, crucially, their ability to change the way they sail according to their opponent's strengths and weaknesses, make them the outright favourite when they take on Luna Rossa.

Spithill sings Burling's praises

Meanwhile, the Italian challenger's Jimmy Spithill has kept up the psychological warfare - this time lavishing praise on his opposite number Peter Burling.

The America's Cup match between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa will start on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied: Carlo Borlenghi

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking, the Luna Rossa co-helmsman and two-time winner of the Auld Mug described Burling as "the best in the world" as the two prepare to face off in the America's Cup match.

"I've got a huge amount of respect for them ... they are good mates of mine, an incredible team," Spithill said.

"We are going up against the world's best but that's what we live for. If it was easy it wouldn't be worth doing."

Beyond the Cup

American Magic helmsman Dean Barker and AUT Sailing Professor Mark Orams join NZME reporter Matt Brown to preview the America's Cup showdown between Team NZ and Luna Rossa. Watch the video in your player above.