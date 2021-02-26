America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

All the latest news from the America's Cup.

Team New Zealand's secret weapon

Eight days out from the start of the America's Cup match between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa in Auckland, it appears the defender has a new weapon.

The large, traditional style sail, according to experts, would allow the AC75 vessel Te Rehutai to keep trucking towards the finish line if winds dropped dramatically, and the boat fell off its foils.

Herald sports writer Chris Rattue describes it as a sail that "could sink Luna Rossa's America's Cup hopes in very light airs".

Luna Rossa with an edge?

Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa race during the ACWS Christmas Regatta. Photo / Dean Purcell

The defender is widely viewed as the favourites to retain the Auld Mug, but American Magic helmsman and former Team New Zealand skipper Dean Barker believes the Italians could have the advantage in one key area.

Beyond the Cup

Check out the latest episode of Beyond the Cup, the Herald's America's Cup news show. NZME Sports Reporter Matt Brown is joined by Ineos Team UK grinder Freddie Carr and flight controller Leigh McMillan following the British syndicate's defeat in the Prada Cup final against Luna Rossa.

McMillan says they took some time off after their defeat to "decompress" before starting the pack-up process. You can watch the video in your player above.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.