America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

Anticipation is building with the first race of the America's Cup Match now under 48 hours away. Here is all the latest developments as Team New Zealand prepare to face Luna Rossa on Wednesday in the first clash of the best-of-13 race series.

Team NZ's brand-new look

A narrower set of foils and potential 'batwing' mainsail won't be the only new elements on Team New Zealand's boat when they hit the water in the opening race, according to Ray Davies.

Team New Zealand sailor and coach Ray Davies. Photo / Duncan Brown

Speaking on Shirley Robertson's Sailing Podcast, the seasoned Team NZ coach revealed the Kiwis will race the Italian challenger with all-new components aboard Te Rehutai.

'Banal psychological warfare'

Meanwhile, Italian media have lashed out at what it calls Team New Zealand's "arrogance" and "psychological warfare" on the eve of the America's Cup.

Many experts have picked the Kiwis to successfully defend the Auld Mug thanks to their superior boat speed, yet one Italian website says Peter Burling and Co are acting like "the Cup is in their pockets."

Advantage Luna Rossa?

One expert not buying into claims that the Cup Match will be one-way traffic is AUT's Sailing Professor and Herald columnist Mark Orams.

He believes Luna Rossa will be pleased with predictions of light breeze for the first day of racing - conditions he says "are made" for co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill.

"TNZ will not be too concerned, (but) the forecast is not in the slot where they are expected to have a significant boat speed advantage.

"It looks like there are going to be a lot of manoeuvres. Luna Rossa will want to get in front and defend like crazy."

Back to their roots

The America's Cup is not only about who retains the Auld Mug.

The regatta has, at times, bordered on farcical — with as much time spent in court as on the water and more time spent creating multi-million-dollar designs than racing them - but this time around it is helping reconnect the sport with its grassroots, writes Michael Donaldson.

Beyond The Cup

American Magic helmsman Dean Barker and Orams join NZME reporter Matt Brown to preview the America's Cup showdown between Team NZ and Luna Rossa. Watch the video in your player above.

