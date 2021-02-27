America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

All the latest news from the America's Cup.

The Cup battle that Peter Burling won't win

Luckily, Peter Burling and Jimmy Spithill are not in a debating contest.

In that arena, the voluable Spithill would win by the length of the straight. Burling, 30, earned a reputation when he was younger as being as talkative as an oyster — you had to pry him open to get the good bits, writes Michael Donaldson.

Jimmy Spithill defies villain status

After leading Luna Rossa to victory in the Prada Cup and a spot in the America's Cup match, it wasn't long before the narrative shifted on co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill as his crew look to dethrone the local heroes.

Still basking in his team's accomplishment, Spithill was given a glimpse of what to expect over the coming weeks when the first question posed to him by local media mentioned he was a man Kiwis loved to hate.

Beyond the Cup

Check out the latest episode of Beyond the Cup, the Herald's America's Cup news show. NZME Sports Reporter Matt Brown is joined by Ineos Team UK grinder Freddie Carr and flight controller Leigh McMillan following the British syndicate's defeat in the Prada Cup final against Luna Rossa.

McMillan says they took some time off after their defeat to "decompress" before starting the pack-up process. You can watch the video in your player above.

