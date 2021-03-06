America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

The America's Cup match is looming, here's the latest coverage before the event gets under way.

The 21 greatest America's Cup moments

For those who experienced it, no one will ever forget where they were when the news came through in 1995; New Zealand had won the America's Cup.

It was bigger than the 1987 Rugby World Cup — and arguably even more meaningful than the 2011 triumph on home soil. This actually stopped a nation.

During the regatta many Kiwis were getting to work late after watching the morning action live on Television One, and 92 per cent of New Zealand's population tuned into the blanket coverage of the final race and the extended celebrations that followed.

New Zealand celebrated for days, with 250,000 people lining Queen St for the victory parade, at a time when Auckland's population was barely one million.

But how does that 'moment' compare with Oracle Team USA's dramatic comeback in 2013, Team New Zealand's 2017 pitchpole or the 'Summer of Kiwi Magic' in 1987?

NZME sailing expert Michael Burgess has ranked the 21 greatest America's Cup moments in history.

Sir Ben's plea

Sir Ben Ainslie and Ineos Team UK want a fairier competition next Cup. Photo / Dean Purcell

Sir Ben Ainslie is calling for an overhaul of the America's Cup, to create a more equitable situation for all competing teams.

On the eve of the 36th edition of the Cup match, the Ineos Team UK skipper hopes the next battle for the Auld Mug – wherever it is – can have a different structure in place.

Coming tomorrow

Michael Burgess talks to Peter Burling ahead of his quest to lead Team New Zealand to back-to-back Cup triumphs.

Beyond the Cup

American Magic helmsman Dean Barker and AUT Sailing Professor Mark Orams join NZME reporter Matt Brown to preview the America's Cup showdown between Team NZ and Luna Rossa. Watch the video in your player above.