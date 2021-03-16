America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

Team New Zealand will have to wait until at least tomorrow afternoon to secure the America's Cup after they were left agonisingly short of victory on Tuesday.

The Kiwis lead the first-to-seven final series 6-3 after beating Luna Rossa comfortably in a sailing masterclass in the day's only race on spectator-friendly Course C - before race 10 was abandoned due to light winds.

Tomorrow's first race is scheduled to start at 4.15pm with the challenger's Jimmy Spithill last night vowing to fight until the end.

Here's all you need to know after what could be the penultimate Cup day.

Team NZ lauded for 'frightening speed'

Team New Zealand sailed their best race of the America's Cup Match on Tuesday - forcing Luna Rossa into a mistake and Jimmy Spithill to apologise - before the weather gods turned on the Defender with the abandonment of race 10.

Fending off Kiwis 'like trying to drown a fish under water'

Co-helmsman Francesco Bruni summed up the Italians' frustration by comparing efforts to fend off Te Rehutai to "trying to drown a fish under water".

At the same press conference, Team NZ trimmer Glenn Ashby insisted it was the right decision to call of racing at 5.55pm.

How's Burling's 'local knowledge' proved pivotal

Race nine was everything you hope for from a Cup match - but very rarely get - and it's mainly down to one man, writes Michael Burgess.

Luna Rossa comeback 'very hard'

America's Cup veteran and Herald columnist Dean Barker doesn't believe Luna Rossa will be able to claim the Auld Mug from here, but has predicted that we could be in for some "epic sailing" on Wednesday.

New Challenger of Record on standby

The Royal Yacht Squadron - with close ties to Ineos Team UK - could be confirmed as the Challenger of Record of the next America's Cup as early as Wednesday, should Peter Burling and Co win the Cup.

The Herald understands the British club's commodore James Sheldon is currently in Auckland, with his associates, on standby in case of a New Zealand victory.

Beyond the Cup

