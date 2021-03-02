America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

Here's all the latest news from Auckland 2021, as we edge ever closer to the start of the America's Cup match.

The rise and rise of Peter Burling

Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling has a certain mystique. Everyone knows he can make a boat fly, but most - even including some of the people closest to him - don't exactly know how he does it.

NZME's America's Cup reporter Michael Burgess attempted to figure it out by retracing Burling's steps to where his love for sailing first began.

Team NZ boat 'scary'

Meanwhile, the AC75 Burling will be steering in just over a week has been described as "scary" by Grant Simmer, CEO of fallen Cup competitor Ineos Team UK.

Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai sailing on the Hauraki Gulf in December last year. Photo / Michael Craig

In an interview with yachtracinglife, Simmer described Te Rehutai's performances in training as intimidating - but he stopped short of predicting the Kiwis would be too good for Luna Rossa when the Cup match starts on Wednesday.

Cup of controversies

No sporting event crystallises the idea of rich boys and their toys more than the America's Cup - and whenever there is money, trouble tends to follow.

Dylan Cleaver explains why the America's Cup action off the water has often been more compelling than the races on it - and highlights more than a dozen of the biggest Cup controversies through the years.

Your America's Cup Magazine

Beyond the Cup

According to the latest 'dockside' chatter, Team New Zealand could be set to showcase never-before-seen speeds when America's Cup racing starts. Cheree Kinnear went out searching for answers - you can see the video in your player above.