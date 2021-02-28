America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

All the latest news from the America's Cup.

America's Cup postponed

Team New Zealand are going to have to wait a bit longer to begin their defence of the America's Cup.

The start of the America's Cup is being delayed following last night's announcement that Auckland would be in lockdown level 3 for the next week.

The opening races between defender Team New Zealand and challenger Luna Rossa were scheduled to begin on Saturday March 6, with two more races on Sunday.

A statement said racing will not occur before at least the following Wednesday.

Team New Zealand's long wait

Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa will have a few more days to finetune their performances before the start of the America's Cup match.

The delay means it will be at least 80 days between races for Team New Zealand, who have not been in the competitive environment since December 20's Christmas Cup race against Ineos Team UK – which saw neither team able to foil due to light conditions and was ultimately abandoned. Their last completed race was a win against Luna Rossa in the final race of the America's Cup World Series on December 19.

It's a different story for Luna Rossa, however.

