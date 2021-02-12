America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's Prada Cup news

Team New Zealand have approached several international cities with a view to hosting the next America's Cup, should they retain Auld Mug in March. As first reported by Herald investigative reporter Carolyne Meng-Yee, Team New Zealand and its advisers anticipated starting contact with potential host venues in October last year - months before the latest America's Cup races began in Auckland.

'A slap in the face'

Reaction to the revelation of a 48-page "hosting guide" sent to prospective host cities has been swift, with an Auckland business leader saying taking the America's Cup offshore would be a "slap in the face".

Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett and mayor Phil Goff agree the public's expectation is that racing would remain in New Zealand if Team NZ successfully defends the Auld Mug.

Also not in favour of such a move is the Herald's Secret Sailor. In their latest column, the Secret Sailor argues that selling the next event "for 30 pieces of silver" would upset most Kiwis and beg the question "Who controls Team New Zealand?".

Dean Barker: The ironic change in the Prada Cup

American Magic helmsman and Kiwi sailing great Dean Barker has reacted to what he describes as "double standards" in the decision to keep the upper wind limits unchanged for the Prada Cup final and the America's Cup match.

Luna Rossa and Team New Zealand have agreed to keep the limit at 21kn - as opposed to 23kn as originally agreed - despite Ineos Team UK's opposition.

The Challenger of Record and Defender have also decided to reinstate the 15-minute delay card, after Luna Rossa had it scrapped ahead of the semifinal against the Americans.

Luna Rossa hits back at 'dirty tricks' claims

Luna Rossa skipper Max Sirena says allegations of gamesmanship and "dirty tricks" levelled against his team are way off the mark.

Sirena was referring to the situation that has left Ineos Team UK on a 'yellow card' heading into the Prada Cup final, one slip away from losing a race due to disqualification.

Herald sailing writer Christopher Reive agrees with Sirena, arguing that Luna Rossa aren't the bad guys, and are merely playing the game.

A weakness for Team NZ?

Luna Rossa believe they've found some weaknesses in Team New Zealand, enough so to suggest a new holder of the America's Cup following the 2021 event.

Veteran Luna Rossa sailor Vasco Vascotto said he senses an aura of vulnerability with the Kiwis, if conditions play into their hands.

All you need to know about the Prada Cup final

The first race in the best-of-13 series final is set to start at 4.15pm on Saturday - an hour later than the semis. Here is everything you need to know about the battle that will decide who faces Team NZ for the Auld Mug.

Why Spithill v Ainslie could be a classic

The clash between Jimmy Spithill's Luna Rossa and Sir Ben Ainslie's Ineos Team UK could prove to be the best challenger final in America's Cup history, according to Herald sailing writer Michael Burgess.

Here's why.

Beyond the Cup

Catch the latest episode of NZME's America's Cup news show Beyond the Cup (in your video player above). In this episode, Matt Brown and AUT's Sailing Professor Mark Orams are joined at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron by Barker and commentator Chris Steele.

