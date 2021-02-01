America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's Prada Cup news

American Magic's heartbreak, the surprise from the America's Cup so far, and 'breakfast with the billionaires'.

Here's all the news you need to know today following the weekend's Prada Cup action.

Behind the scenes of American Magic's heartbreak

The heartbreaking final moments of American Magic's America's Cup campaign have been laid bare in behind-the-scenes footage following their crushing exit in the Prada Cup semifinals.

In a video on their Youtube channel, American Magic share the moments leading into - and immediately after - their final race against Luna Rossa, one marred by serious gear failure, that saw them lose by almost four minutes.

The refreshing surprise from the America's Cup

The history of the America's Cup is littered with controversy, legal fights, acrimony and an ugliness which can come when the stakes are so high and the competition fierce.

Instead, what we have been privileged to see this year is a level of sportsmanship and honesty that is refreshing and in today's world most welcome, writes AUT's sailing professor Mark Orams.

Terry Hutchinson's message to billionaire owners

American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson is calling for a high-powered meeting between the wealthy backers of the various Cup teams, to thrash out a realistic future for the event.

In what might be termed 'breakfast with the billionaires', Hutchinson would like to see the benefactors come together to agree on a pathway for the Cup, especially the cost base involved.

Beyond the Cup

World champion sailor Phil Robertson joins AUT Sailing Professor Mark Orams and Matt Brown to review all of the America's Cup news - catch the episode in your video player above.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.