America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's Prada Cup news

All you need to know about the latest Prada Cup news, as the final looms this weekend.

Who will face Team NZ?

Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK will battle it out for the right to face Team New Zealand. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Sailing Professor Mark Orams believes it will be a very close Prada Cup final between Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK, writing that there are just too many variables for it to be a whitewash.

But, in this close battle, he does favour one team, just.

Calls for Cup changes

The New York Yacht Club is calling for a significant overhaul of the America's Cup, suggesting that boat classes, design protocols and even venues could be locked in for future cycles, to improve the economic viability of the event.

The former long-time holder of the Auld Mug says that while defenders' rights will always be protected, as enshrined in the Cup's deed of gift, a new governance structure could be put in place, to ensure ongoing commercial growth.

Rules tweaked for upcoming races

The delay card is back as the America's Cup heads towards tense, no-holds-barred showdowns.

And in a change to the scheduled rules, the America's Cup match will not see the upper wind limits extended.

Beyond the Cup

Watch in your video player above as NZME reporter Cheree Kinnear goes behind the scenes at Luna Rossa's base.

Heading into the Cup racing?

