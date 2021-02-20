America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's Prada Cup news

Ineos Team UK have finally got on the board in the Prada Cup, claiming one victory in the two races against Luna Rossa on Saturday, but still trail 5-1 in the first-to-seven series.

Ineos nab a win

Ineos Team UK are on the board.

After falling into a 5-0 hole in the Prada Cup final series against Luna Rossa and with the pressure on to make something happen in the best-of-13 series, the British syndicate sailed a clean race to get the better of their Italian counterparts in the second race on Saturday.

It wasn't without drama however, as Luna Rossa ate into a comfortable Team UK lead on the fifth leg, rounding the final gate just nine seconds adrift after being more than 30 seconds back at the previous gate.

Do they have a chance?

Ineos got on the board in the Prada Cup final today. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ineos Team UK still have a mountain to climb in the Prada Cup final – but at least they have a foot on the ladder.

How it unfolded

The final words from schedule stoush

Sir Ben Ainslie. Photo / Dean Purcell

Sir Ben Ainslie believes that the unsuccessful move to shift the Prada Cup final last week was justified, as the public of New Zealand deserve the best possible event.

"I've been disappointed with what has been going on," said Ainslie. "It doesn't sit real well with me, knowing what has gone on before. I just think it is a load of nonsense to be honest."

A hidden key to success

Throughout the America's Cup campaign, it's the performance of the sailors on board that take the primary focus of external eyes.

However, internally, it's the presence of sailors who don't take a spot on the boat that can make all the difference.

Beyond The Cup

