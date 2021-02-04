America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's Prada Cup news

All you need to know about the latest news from the Prada Cup.

Dean Barker's new column

American Magic never recovered from their capsize. Photo / Michael Craig

In the first of his exclusive weekly columns for the Herald, America's Cup veteran and American Magic helmsman Dean Barker lifts the lid on where things went wrong for his team, its future and that of the regatta.

Spithill: Kiwis the team to beat

Luna Rossa helmsman Jimmy Spithill has often mentioned the importance of race time for this America's Cup campaign - in terms of progress and development of their vessel, and how to sail it.

However, he believes that may not be the case for Team New Zealand.

As the defender of the Auld Mug, Team New Zealand do not get the luxury of competitive sailing during the Prada Cup. Their experience with competing against another syndicate is instead limited to just a handful of races contested in the America's Cup World Series and Christmas Cup.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking, Spithill said even without the extra racing, Team New Zealand deserve to have the title of being the team to beat.

Equal on the water

Erica Dawson and Liv Mackay are stamping their mark in the New Zealand sailing history books.

The pair have been named in the New Zealand SailGP Team after being selected through the female development programme.

They'll compete under co-CEO's Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, and alongside a team made up of Olympic, round-the-world and America's Cup sailors from around the country.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.