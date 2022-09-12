Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Wallabies: The shining light - Meet Mr here, now and future of the All Blacks

Liam Napier
By
6 mins to read
Shane van Gisbergen sends off Pukekohe in style, Blackcaps struggle with the bat and things don't get much better in the sevens - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

Shane van Gisbergen sends off Pukekohe in style, Blackcaps struggle with the bat and things don't get much better in the sevens - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

By Liam Napier in Melbourne

He grew up wanting to emulate the late Jonah Lomu and is now savouring the chance to play alongside his idol, Dane Coles. Through the highs and lows, the many

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.