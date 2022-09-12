Shane van Gisbergen sends off Pukekohe in style, Blackcaps struggle with the bat and things don't get much better in the sevens - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

Shane van Gisbergen sends off Pukekohe in style, Blackcaps struggle with the bat and things don't get much better in the sevens - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

By Liam Napier in Melbourne

He grew up wanting to emulate the late Jonah Lomu and is now savouring the chance to play alongside his idol, Dane Coles. Through the highs and lows, the many dark points of this year's All Blacks campaign, Samisoni Taukei'aho continues to be the shining light. He is the man of the moment; the here, now and future for the All Blacks at hooker.

View Taukei'aho's budding 15-test All Blacks career in isolation and his progression appears to have come easy.

After eight appearances off the bench last year, the most notable his dominant 32-minute shift in the defeat to France in Paris, Taukei'aho was eventually thrust into the starting role against the Springboks in Mbombela this season following his curious absence from the third test loss to Ireland.

Since that early August promotion, his consistently dynamic, powerful carries, composed lineout throwing, work-rate and improving scrummaging have proved irreplaceable in the All Blacks revamped front-row.

Scratch beneath that recent surface, though, and you'll find a grounded 25-year-old with proud Tongan roots who charted two worlds and a challenging path to reach this point.

"I'm proud to represent New Zealand and the All Blacks but for me being a Tongan I'm very proud of that heritage and that will never change," Taukei'aho tells the Herald in Melbourne as he prepares for the opening Bledisloe Cup test on Thursday.

"I'll carry that with me for the rest of my life."

Samisoni Taukei'aho signs autographs for fans. Photo / Photosport

Taukei'aho, the middle of two brothers and three adopted siblings, was much like any other kid in Tonga. He played rugby with his mates and neighbours for fun and never envisioned a sporting future until he received a scholarship to St Paul's Collegiate in Hamilton after captaining the Tongan under-15s on their New Zealand tour.

"In Tonga there's not too much opportunity. When I came to New Zealand I saw it was a way I could chase the dream of becoming a professional.

"Moving away from home as a 15-year-old is always tough. You add on the new environment, different country, new language, it made it a lot harder but that was the sacrifice me and my family had to make for my future so I'm happy it paid off.

"Growing up as a Tongan kid I admired Jonah Lomu just for the way he changed the game. He liked to run over people so I tried to do that with the direct approach and being physical.

"Coming through and being a hooker in New Zealand I looked up to Colesy. He knows he's my idol. For me to rub shoulders with him, train and play with him I never take it for granted because he's a helluva player. He's helped me a lot on and off the field."

Samisoni Taukei'aho scores a try. Photo / Photosport

From secondary school to Waikato, the Chiefs and All Blacks, Taukei'aho received plenty of guidance along the way. He singles out his St Paul's first XV coach Paul Hodder for developing his game and grasp of the English language - and likens Paul and wife Krista to his New Zealand parents after they took him into their home for two years to smooth the post-school transition.

This past year, where Taukei'aho gradually surpassed Coles and Codie Taylor to establish his presence as the starting All Blacks hooker in the last four tests, came at him fast.

"It's come a lot quicker than I expected. Last year I was happy coming into this environment and learning from all the quality players here, being a sponge. Ofa [Tu'ungafasi] took me under his wing and showed me how to be a professional."

Taukei'aho's most cherished moment to date arrived at his adopted home in the All Blacks' 53-3 victory against the Pumas in Hamilton nine days ago when his parents, Sailusi and Sesilina, witnessed their son's efforts from the stands for the first time.

"My dad was my hero growing up and still is. To be able to have both mum and dad there live for their first test match was something I will never forget. To see them after was very emotional for mum, and me as well, to see how far I've come after the sacrifice we've made when I was a 15-year-old. For me to be able to bring them over and share the result with them is something I'll never take for granted or ever forget."

Samisoni Taukei'aho in action against the Pumas. Photo / Photosport

As is the case for many Polynesian athletes, Taukei'aho takes pride in the path he has forged to now be in a privileged position to financially support his family.

"To get to where I am now and being able to help mum and dad it's satisfying. They sacrificed a lot for me growing up so to give back in some ways it's always good."

Sandwiched between 154 tests – Coles' 83 and Taylor's 71 – is a handy spot for any hooker to be. There is little they haven't seen or experienced. Despite that previously long-standing one-two punch being overtaken in recent times, it speaks volumes of the All Blacks' player-led development that Taukei'aho has absorbed as much, if not more, from his teammates as his coaches.

And with Coles' notorious honesty on hand, there's certainly no sense Taukei'aho is getting carried away with his compelling form.

"Colesy has been a massive help for a young player coming in, showing me the ropes which makes my job a lot easier. He's a world-class player. The little insights into the game of rugby that I didn't notice go a long way to helping you become a successful hooker. To be able to learn off someone like him is a privilege. With Codie as well I've got all the tools to help me become a better player.

"If I'm on the bench or starting I'm grateful for every opportunity I get in this environment. Every week there's always something that you can work on. You are never the finished product. If you get too far ahead of yourself in the test arena you get found out pretty quickly. For me it's head down, keep working and getting better."

Given Taukei'aho's trajectory that's a scary prospect for the All Blacks opposition.