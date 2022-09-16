Voyager 2022 media awards
All Blacks v Wallabies: Phil Gifford - Six talking points from the All Blacks' controversial Bledisloe Cup win

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
In one of the most dramatic finishes test rugby has witnessed, French referee Mathieu Raynal awarded a match-turning infringement for Bernard Foley taking too long to kick the ball from a penalty. Video / Sky Sport

Six talking points from the All Blacks' hugely controversial 39-37 Bledisloe Cup victory over the Wallabies in Melbourne.

Was the referee right?

"How would you feel," Justin Marshall reasonably asked, "if it had

