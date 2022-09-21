Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Wallabies: Gregor Paul - Something special could be developing in the All Blacks

Gregor Paul
By
4 mins to read
Will Jordan celebrates his try with Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane. Photo / Photosport

Will Jordan celebrates his try with Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

The similarities between this year and 2009 are starting to feel eerily similar. Which might ultimately prove to be no bad thing.

After their first eight tests of 2009, the All Blacks had won

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.