Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Wallabies: 'Chance to show we're learning' - The signs that point to a belated All Blacks revival

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
Sam Whitelock had some wise words to young All Blacks about the history of the Bledisloe Cup. Photo / Getty

Sam Whitelock had some wise words to young All Blacks about the history of the Bledisloe Cup. Photo / Getty

History sets expectations.

The All Blacks speak a lot about upholding their legacy, of being custodians of the jersey and leaving it in a better place.

As far as this turbulent 3-4 test year is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.