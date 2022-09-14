Sam Whitelock had some wise words to young All Blacks about the history of the Bledisloe Cup. Photo / Getty

History sets expectations.

The All Blacks speak a lot about upholding their legacy, of being custodians of the jersey and leaving it in a better place.

As far as this turbulent 3-4 test year is concerned, that mantra leaves significant ground to make up.

When it comes to the Bledisloe Cup, the All Blacks' commanding legacy dictates the non-negotiable expectation it is retained.

Since 2003 and the start of the All Blacks Bledisloe reign they have claimed 48 of their 62 battles against the Wallabies for a 77 per cent win record.

The Wallabies, in the same timeframe that also includes three draws, claimed 11 tests for an 18 per cent win rate. Three wins from their past 20 encounters paints a further lopsided picture.

In the two-and-a-half-year Ian Foster-Dave Rennie era the Wallabies lay claim to one victory and a draw from seven attempts.

The All Blacks have endured a series of unwanted firsts this season – from the home series defeat to a quality Irish team to the last-quarter collapse against the fickle Pumas in Christchurch.

As the All Blacks' transtasman dominance threatens to break the two-decade landmark, the prospect of losing the Bledisloe would top any of this year's lows.

The 53-3 demolition job on the Pumas must, therefore, springboard the All Blacks into the promised new dawn, one that rediscovers the consistent excellence demanded from this team.

Rieko Ioane scores a try during the All Blacks' thrashing of Argentina in Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

This year's reduced two-test Bledisloe series, split between a sold out Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Thursday night and next week's return match at Eden Park, where the Wallabies last won in 1986, significantly favours the holders.

One win is enough to ensure the All Blacks again secure the coveted Cup that holds 52 standard beers. And there is every reason to expect Ian Foster's men to deliver that decisive blow from the off that allows them to savour sipping the spoils.

Encouraging signs point to a belated revival from the All Blacks. Their set piece continues to grow in stature. The backline appears increasingly settled. Their attack set the bar for variety and accuracy in Hamilton – as did the defensive pressure. Achieving dominant carries and cleans to win the breakdown remains the focal tipping point, though.

"When you have a couple of losses early in the season it's easy to go into your shell," Foster reflected. "You end up wanting something so much that you stifle the way you want to play. It's a matter of encouraging people that you know your role, you've prepared well, so you go and do it. We saw that in Hamilton and the key now is to see it again. We need players to back themselves and away we go."

While claiming the Rugby Championship remains the overarching goal – a feat that would prove as much about the Southern Hemisphere's wild form fluctuations as it would the All Blacks resilience - the Bledisloe's significance takes centre stage this week.

Away from the training fields the All Blacks elders, including reunited locking duo Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, devoted time to reinforce the coveted Cup's importance – as is the case at this same stage every year.

"When I first came into this group you had guys like Richie [McCaw], Dan [Carter], Keven Mealamu, all those guys that instilled how much it meant and showed us the history," 96-test veteran Retallick explained. "Now as a senior player we're passing that onto the newer guys.

"I've been lucky enough to come out on top every year so we'll be looking to do that again this year. We've talked for a long time about how you have to go out and win it again. We know it's been a long time for the Wallabies. They will be desperate."

The All Blacks will be expected to retain the Bledisloe Cup once again. Photo / Photosport

Those testimonials leave impressionable All Blacks, such as starting wings Will Jordan and Caleb Clarke, under no illusions about the prize at stake.

"We don't take it for granted," Jordan said. "Sam Whitelock had a pretty great scene setter on Saturday night, telling us about the history and what it means."

Clarke, who played a starring role in his first test start on the left wing against the Wallabies two years ago at Eden Park, added: "When you see how much it means to someone like Sam Whitelock, for us as young ones we just want to do the jersey proud and bring it back. We heard from Wayne Smith that he was part of the team that lost it and he talked about how hard it was to get it back. We don't want to be that team to lose it."

Indeed. History matters.

Breaking this year's frustrating win-lose cycle is encapsulated in the All Blacks needing to be more proactive than reactive. That involves executing against a new opponent, making adjustments within the contest, rather than waiting one week to amend issues.

The Wallabies present a different beast to the Springboks and Pumas but the All Blacks are confident they know where their threats lie.

A relaxed Foster discussed how after the soul searching in July, the loss-win in South Africa and loss-win against the Pumas at home, he has observed notable shifts from his side.

"We're taking some steps that we can control and these next two are a big chance for us to show we are learning."

This week we await further definitive evidence.