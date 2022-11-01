Ian Foster must break a pattern that's emerging in the All Blacks, writes Gregor Paul. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

No one is going to pretend that Richie Mo’unga’s performance against Japan was his best work.

It was probably close to his least impressive this year, in fact, as the authority and control that defined his coming-of-age performance at Ellis Park, deserted him and instead, he struck a listless figure in Tokyo, stuck too far behind the gainline and too regularly reduced to aimlessly hoisting the ball to the heavens in the hope it might deliver some kind of attacking opportunity.

Which it never did and while the All Blacks operated with a long-list of faults against Japan, the lack of direction in their attack and desire to play so much rugby in the wrong areas of the field, was probably what hurt them the most.

Mo’unga can’t be entirely blamed for that, but certainly he was partly culpable and All Blacks coach Ian Foster will feel that he has been here before with the Crusaders No 10.

In the past, the preferred way of dealing with a poor performance by Mo’unga has been to immediately inject Beauden Barrett into the No 10 shirt.

This has been the story of Mo’unga’s test career to date — he’s been in and out of the starting team since he made his debut in 2018 and he’s probably never felt that he’s been viewed as the man around whom the All Blacks coaches are ready to build their attack.

He’s won 41 caps and yet the longest continuous stint he has enjoyed in the No 10 shirt is six tests — which is the current run, stretching back to the Ellis Park encounter.

Richie Mo'unga wasn't at his best against Japan.

With Beauden Barrett available this week, and his strong history of playing brilliantly against Wales, the temptation to start him at first-five in Cardiff will be strong.

But this is the pattern the All Blacks have to break — flip-flopping between Mo’unga and Barrett, never quite giving the former the certainty or assurance that the coaches truly believe in him.

A show of faith this week in Mo’unga may be the single most significant selection the All Blacks make this World Cup cycle.

It would provide Mo’unga with the strongest evidence yet that he’s the playmaker the All Blacks are going to back through to the World Cup.

He’s had six consecutive tests, which will have gone some way to building his confidence, but to give him a seventh, after he didn’t deliver what the team needed in Tokyo, would be a huge moment in establishing that there is no longer a raging battle between him and Barrett to lead the backline.

Or at least, it would signal that the coaching group are prepared to invest more heavily in Mo’unga than they ever have and aren’t going to be dissuaded about his value on the back of one disappointing performance.

Time isn’t running out as such, but with only eight tests left before the World Cup, it feels like the All Blacks really should know who they want at No 10 by now.

The audition is closed, Mo’unga got the part and now he’s got to use the upcoming dress rehearsals to better learn his lines.

Barrett has to remain the understudy because his performance at fullback at Eden Park against the Wallabies, and that of his brother Jordie at second-five, seemed to be the right setup for the All Blacks.

Jordie and Beauden Barrett.

The younger Barrett brought a direct presence in the midfield and everyone underestimates how much pressure that takes off a No 10 — having the certainty of an easy, but effective option to just pop the ball up to a willing No 12 who will get over the gainline and create opportunity by doing so.

Also, Jordie is a vastly underrated communicator, another skill that has a major influence in helping a No 10 successfully manage their way through the game.

And whatever ambition Beauden still harbours to be wearing the All Blacks No 10 jersey in France next year, the case for him to wear No 15 is stronger.

Rugby was a different sort of game back in 2016 when he was shredding every defence he encountered at first-five.

It was still a less convoluted and attack-focused landscape in 2017, but since 2018, defences have been dominant, space close to the ruck hard to find, and a long-limbed athlete such as Barrett has been displaced from his natural habitat.

First-five just isn’t his natural home anymore, but fullback probably is. And relocating him there has given the All Blacks the backfield organiser and presence they need, and as may become apparent on this tour, Barrett could re-shape opposition thinking about their kicking strategy, because he’s still deadly quick and instinctive on the counter attack.