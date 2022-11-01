Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

All Blacks v Wales: Gregor Paul - The single most significant selection of the All Blacks’ World Cup cycle

Gregor Paul
By
4 mins to read
Ian Foster must break a pattern that's emerging in the All Blacks, writes Gregor Paul. Photo / Photosport

Ian Foster must break a pattern that's emerging in the All Blacks, writes Gregor Paul. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

No one is going to pretend that Richie Mo’unga’s performance against Japan was his best work.

It was probably close to his least impressive this year, in fact, as the authority and control that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport