Will Jordan was no doubt hoping to bounce back strong after a quiet performance in the first test. Photo / Photosport

Will Jordan was no doubt hoping to bounce back strong after a quiet performance in the first test. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks are projecting confidence that Will Jordan's stomach bug will not prevent him playing the second test against the Springboks at Ellis Park this weekend.

Jordan missed the All Blacks Tuesday training session at St David's Marist School in Johannesburg after progressively feeling unwell this week to add another layer of complications to preparations for another daunting challenge.

The Crusaders fullback started his 16th test on the right wing last week in the 26-10 defeat at Mbombela Stadium but he barely featured - not touching the ball in the first half and making one break in the second after an Ardie Savea assist.

With Jordie Barrett also under an ankle injury cloud after he left the field in the second half in Mbombela, Jordan was the leading candidate to start his first test for the All Blacks at fullback.

Barrett is yet to be ruled out after he trained on Tuesday with a strapped ankle but the All Blacks goal kicker did not take part in the kicking session, suggesting some tenderness remains.

In positive news for the All Blacks, Beauden Barrett appears to have fully recovered from the horrific fall onto his neck in an ugly high ball incident that resulted in Springboks wing Kurt-Lee Arendse copping a four-week suspension for his reckless challenge.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane is thankful Beauden Barrett emerged unscathed.

"I speak on behalf of everyone... it was pretty frightening, nasty, to see," Cane said. "It's almost as bad as it gets. I don't know what Beaudy is made of – he's the rubber band man. I know it gave him a bit of a fright.

"Jordie has a bit of trouble with the ankle but they're tough boys."

Cane also moved to downplay the seriousness of Jordan's illness.

"I don't think he's too bad he's just got a bit of a mild stomach issue. He was at the gym yesterday afternoon so it can't be too bad."

Depending on Jordie Barrett and Jordan's availability the All Blacks may be forced to reshape their back three for their second crack at the Springboks.