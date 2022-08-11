Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Sport|Rugby

The last tour of South Africa? How a broken relationship has hurt the All Blacks

11 minutes to read
Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

There's growing speculation the Springboks are planning to leave the Rugby Championship in 2025 and join the Six Nations. Gregor Paul reports on what that would mean for the All Blacks - and how we

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.