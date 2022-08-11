Beaudy talks about Sunday's scary collision and looks ahead to this week's game at Ellis Park. Video / All Blacks

Amid swirling, sustained criticism, Ian Foster cannot be accused of backflipping on his convictions. Whether those hold water will be clear this weekend in the daunting Ellis Park assignment for the All Blacks.

After the All Blacks slumped to their fifth loss from the past six tests in Mbombela last weekend, Foster declared the 26-10 defeat was their best and most improved performance of the season.

Such positivity confounded frustrated supporters, many of whom demanded widespread selection changes for the repeat duel with the Boks in Johannesburg.

Foster's selections instead reflect his post-match statements and the steadfast conviction that, despite results, the All Blacks are close to delivering something special, something few New Zealand rugby followers can envision.

Four changes to this week's starting team largely gives those who were outplayed at the breakdown, in the high ball exchanges and from an attacking perspective another chance.

Foster's major moves are to hand Richie Mo'unga the starting reins at No 10 for the first time this year, with Beauden Barrett dropping to the bench after recovering from the ugly fall onto his neck.

The All Blacks will hope Mo'unga can ignite a stifled attack that managed three ventures into South Africa's 22 and provide better direction through his kicking game.

"Richie has trained really well and contributed massively behind the scenes so it's a chance to switch those two around. I'm sure he'll bring his own flavour to it," Foster said.

"It's a matter of getting the balance between our kick, pass, run. We know that. Clearly last week we didn't get any field position early and that really dampened us so we've got to make sure we try to get some of that early against a team who kicks out of that space very well."

The scrum is another area the All Blacks must improve. Angus Ta'avao, after starting last week, pays the price for conceding three early infringements while George Bower reverts to the bench.

In their place Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax face huge tests, in a front-row featuring 32 caps, after impressing the All Blacks selectors in the second half.

Crusaders tighthead Fletcher Newell is also in line for this test debut from the bench after joining the squad for the South African tour following injuries to Blues props Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Nepo Laulala.

"We felt both Tyrel and Ethan are in a really good position. It's a great opportunity for some younger props to have a chance at this level. I'd put Ethan in there and certainly Fletcher Newell. He's come in, trained well and impressed us."

De Groot was left out of the July series after being challenged to lift his work-rate and ability to get off the ground. He returned for the Rugby Championship seven kilograms lighter, and is now rewarded with the biggest challenge of his budding career.

"If you told me five weeks ago when I was strapping up in Oreti Park in Southland that I would be starting at Ellis Park I probably would've told you to get lost but I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity," the Highlanders loosehead said.

"I was gutted at the start when I didn't make the first series but looking back it was probably a good thing I did need to go and put in some work."

Midfielders David Havili and Rieko Ioane are fortunate to survive a misfiring display and the back three is retained despite Will Jordan suffering an illness that prevented him from training on Tuesday and Jordie Barrett, the All Blacks goal kicker, nursing an ankle injury earlier this week.

"Sometimes you weigh up selections and what are we going to gain if we change," Foster said. "We've got two midfielders at home in Anton [Lienert-Brown] and Jack [Goodhue]. We really believe this is a time for growing experience in this particular group. You tread that line at selection time. Do you make wholesale changes or do you take the lessons from it?

"I've said this group is still evolving. These experiences are gold for us. We don't like losing but the reality is we're getting some clear markers against a very good team. I trust the lessons we take and trust that we'll grow our awareness so that's what we're banking on.

"Will has been whacked by a bit of a stomach bug so he hasn't trained much but he's done a lot of work behind the scenes. He'll get through a significant part of training today and we'll keep putting stuff in his mouth to get his energy right but he's looking good."

The only other starting tweak comes with Shannon Frizell and Akira Ioane switching roles, leaving Dalton Papalii out of the loose forward picture for a second successive week. Foster suggested using Scott Barrett at No 6 – a move that worked effectively in the first test victory against Ireland – was on ice until Brodie Retallick returns from his broken cheekbone.

The All Blacks made their frustrations on South Africa's high ball tactics clear this week. Foster indicated he received feedback from Sanzaar officials following the horrific Barrett incident which places England referee Luke Pearce in the spotlight to protect the receivers.

"We're always looking to own our area first so we've got to look at how we catch. That's been a big focus. We've got people who are good at that. We've got to keep backing that confidence and skill set.

"We've gone back and forth a number of times about people running fast, jumping and hitting you before the ball is even coming down. We've got some pretty good clarity on that. There was at least one other situation in that game that we should have been rewarded, so we're pretty clear."

In his hour of need, with his job on the line, Foster has largely shown blind faith in search of solutions. Those convictions could well be his final act.

"The challenge for us is pretty simple. We've got to make sure we play our game. There was enough growth last week for us to know we're in the right direction but we've got to keep making those steps and the challenge doesn't get any easier."

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (c), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrell Lomax, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell*, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea.

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handré Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse, Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (c), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nché.

Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Kwagga Smith, Herschel Jantjies, Willie le Roux.