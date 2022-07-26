Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Springboks rugby: Jason Ryan seeks to revive 'dented' All Blacks forward pack

4 minutes to read
All Blacks press conference with Ian Foster, Jason Ryan and Richie Mo'unga. Video / Mark Mitchell

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Jason Ryan's first day as All Blacks forwards coach left an immediate impression.

Summoned in dramatic mid-season circumstances to replace John Plumtree, Ryan spoke with passion, pride and honesty as he tackled the heavyweight task

