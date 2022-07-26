All Blacks press conference with Ian Foster, Jason Ryan and Richie Mo'unga. Video / Mark Mitchell

Jason Ryan's first day as All Blacks forwards coach left an immediate impression.

Summoned in dramatic mid-season circumstances to replace John Plumtree, Ryan spoke with passion, pride and honesty as he tackled the heavyweight task of transforming the All Blacks pack before confronting the toughest challenge in rugby – the Springboks in South Africa.

Emerging from his first All Blacks training session in Wellington on Tuesday, Ryan did not shy away from the rebuild mission he has accepted following the team's first home series defeat in 27 years.

Aside from the technical aspects, restoring mana appears the top priority.

"Everyone could see the boys were really disappointed. There's no hiding from it - the All Blacks pack has been dented, it really has," Ryan said. "We talked about it in the forwards meeting today. We didn't hide anything. We were really honest. And we have to be. We have to get on with it.

"We'll move on and get better quickly."

Ryan is under no illusions where swift improvements must come. Issues were clearly evident to most as the All Blacks pack folded to concede maul tries against Ireland while being consistently beaten at the breakdown.

During his time at the Crusaders, where the Scott Robertson-led team captured six titles, Ryan's maul defence was renowned.

Ian Foster will hope Ryan can transfer that blueprint to the All Blacks but a compressed 13-day window, including travel to South Africa, leaves little time before the opening Rugby Championship test at Mbombela Stadium.

Jason Ryan during an All Blacks training session in Wellington. Photo / Photosport

On day two with the All Blacks Ryan attempted to peel back the layers of their malfunctioning maul and breakdown to the bare essentials. Amending the lineout, which lost four throws in the first half of the third test defeat to Ireland, will also be on the agenda.

"We've got to stop mauls, that's for sure," Ryan identified. "There's a bit of work that needs to go into that and our contact area. We've stripped a little bit out today and concentrated on a critical few things, getting them to understand what they're trying to achieve and believe in has been the big one, and being a bit clearer of what we're trying to do which will help our contact area.

"We've got to do what's going to work for us. The Crusaders success has been built over a long period of time whereas we've got a test match in just over a week so we've got to get a few critical things in place really quick. I'm confident we've made some progress on that today."

Ryan's appointment sparked surprise for many given his career to date is intrinsically linked to Robertson. The long-time duo, alongside Leon MacDonald and Jason Holland, contested the All Blacks job after the 2019 World Cup.

Asked whether he sought Robertson's blessing to break ranks and join the All Blacks, Ryan clearly explained his steps and why he jumped at the chance after fielding a surprise call from Foster while in Fiji.

"We had some conversations. We've worked together for 12 years so let's not hide from that," Ryan said of his relationship with Robertson. "I'm a loyal person. I care. He's done a lot for me. We had a good chat and a coffee and he was really supportive and wished me all the best. It was a good moment.

"It's a chance to coach my country and it's a dream to always be an All Blacks forwards coach. I can't wait to get into it.

"It's all very well getting a job. Now you've got to do it. It's probably everything I expected and more. The boys are really diligent. They care a lot. They know where they need to be but we've got to go and prove it."

New All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan speaks to the media. Photo / Photosport

Test rugby doesn't get more daunting than two tests against the Springboks at altitude, particularly for an All Blacks team reeling from a home series defeat and adjusting to significant coaching changes.

Ryan, though, oozes enthusiasm about embracing the Springboks challenge head on.

"I can't wait. There's no better country or team to test yourself as a forwards coach. It's about where this team and the forward pack is at the moment. We've got to be fast learners.

"Nothing much has changed. We've got immense respect for them so we're looking forward to getting over to South Africa. There's nowhere we'd rather be at the moment."