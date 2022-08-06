The Springboks side before they faced the All Blacks last year. Photo / Photosport

The Springboks side before they faced the All Blacks last year. Photo / Photosport

OPINION: Former Springboks assistant coach Alan Solomons analyses the current South African team and their much-vaunted 'Bomb Squad' strategy.

The Springboks have made three alterations to their starting side to play the All Blacks at Mbombela Stadium. Malcolm Marx, set for his 50th test, comes in at hooker, while Faf de Klerk and Kurt-Lee Arendse are the backline changes.

The spine of a side (2, 8, 9, 10 and 15) is always key. I think Marx is the best hooker in world rugby. He is a big, powerful and physical athlete who is tremendously skilled.

Jasper Wiese is a very physical player. He carries well and is powerful in the collisions. There is, however, room for improvement in his play from a skill and link perspective. Wiese has tremendous strength and physicality but is to some extent one-dimensional.

The Boks will miss Duane Vermeulen enormously. He's world-class both at No 8 and in terms of the leadership he brings.

At halfback, the Boks have experienced players in De Klerk and Handre Pollard to direct their game. Faf is back which I think will make a big difference. He is an unbelievable competitor, has a good kicking game, is dangerous on the break and is feisty. He is a terrific competitor and what must not be underestimated is the experience he has at test level.

At 15, I like Damian Willemse and he's a good all-round footballer. He will form part of a back three that includes the outstanding Makazole Mapimpi and Arendse who is similar to Cheslin Kolbe. He is also not big but has got good pace and footwork.

The Boks have selected a powerful side and more pointedly a strong set-piece team.

When assessing the Springboks, you always have to bear in mind that they have two sets of front rows that could start.

One of their strengths is the much-vaunted 'Bomb Squad' and their use of the six-two bench split. I don't think it's an unfair advantage and is a strategy within the framework of the laws of the game.

Some teams think a five-three split is better; the Boks feel differently and it's worked for them.

The disadvantage of this strategy is that if you suffer injuries to the backs you can land up having a huge problem, as evidenced when Kolbe was injured in the third test against Wales and Lukhanyo Am had to play most of the match on the wing. Willie le Roux has a certain amount of versatility but he isn't Frans Steyn, who can literally play from first five-eighths to fullback. The six-two bench split is a calculated risk.

South Africa's identity is a power game based on forward dominance, strong defence and kicking game. The Springboks have a set, structured way of playing which has worked for them as they have been enormously successful. The question though is this strategy going to continue to work or are the Springboks going to evolve their play?

They are not attack-orientated and over the past few seasons have not evolved. For the Boks it's about winning games and they have done it their way.

Test matches and professional rugby is all about winning and that has been their focus.

Against the All Blacks, who are extremely dangerous when the game breaks up, playing a structured game as we do is advantageous. There is no question New Zealand would like the game to break up as it would suit them but I don't think that is going to happen.

There is going to be an almighty battle up front and the Bok defence is going to be vital.

If New Zealand are able to generate quick front foot ball, then they have some dangerous backs who can come into play. The All Blacks will mix up their game as they always do and will try to exploit the Boks aerially. Against Wales, our backfield wasn't as good as it normally is.

Arendse has the disadvantage of not being particularly tall so that does make the aerial contest challenging for him. Mapimpi has improved tremendously in all aspects of his play, in particular his aerial skills. Willemse, who is a dangerous attacking player, but also needs to take a step up aerially over the forthcoming tests.

• Alan Solomons is a former assistant coach of the Springboks.