Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Springboks rugby: How South Africa's risky strategy could pay off against All Blacks - Former Boks coach Alan Solomons

4 minutes to read
The Springboks side before they faced the All Blacks last year. Photo / Photosport

The Springboks side before they faced the All Blacks last year. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald
By Alan Solomons

OPINION: Former Springboks assistant coach Alan Solomons analyses the current South African team and their much-vaunted 'Bomb Squad' strategy.

The Springboks have made three alterations to their starting side to play the All Blacks at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.