Dejected All Black players after losing the first test against South Africa. Photosport

In the most challenging, frenzied climate of his test career Richie Mo'unga spoke from the heart and with honesty as he fielded a series of pointed questions surrounding the All Blacks decline.

As the pile-on intensifies with each mounting defeat, Mo'unga fronted in Johannesburg on Monday local time to acknowledge the nature of pro sport and that All Blacks supporters have every reason to vent after the team slumped to five losses from their last six tests.

Just as passionate fans, who hold a stake in the game and therefore the All Blacks, have a right to express their passionate views, on a personal level Mo'unga made it clear his focus lies in attempting to spark a turnaround, and that he is not bothered by external opinions.

"It's very fair," Mo'unga said of the emotive reaction. "A team they support that usually gets results is not doing that at the moment. It's fair the fans care, but it's also fair for us to not care about what they think because we have a role to do, a role to play, and hearing that isn't going to help us at this moment. Completing a job will help us win games.

"We've got younger guys in the group who haven't experienced this at this level before so it's tough on them, and not just us but our families. As someone who has been there before and been around a little while my mindset, my energy, doesn't change. I'm chomping at the bit to have another crack.

"I'm also at the point where the outside noise doesn't matter for me, it doesn't affect me. I'm at a stage where if you're not in our team I don't really care what you think, with all respect.

"I understand the fans can get a bit frustrated with results but we're trying our best and we know it's not good enough for All Blacks standards. Preparations will be very deep to get a result this weekend."

Mo'unga started seven tests last year but has since fallen behind Beauden Barrett in the All Blacks first five-eighth pecking order, leaving him with a clear vantage point from the bench of the ongoing attacking frustrations.

The All Blacks were suffocated, stifled and panicked in the face of the relentless Springboks rush defence during their 26-10 loss at Mbombela Stadium last weekend.

Mo'unga offered a revealing assessment of the continued attacking issues, and the seemingly simple solutions for how they can be fixed.

Richie Mo'unga looks set for a starting role in the second test against South Africa. Photosport

"It's tough. There's a method to their madness with their high line speed pressure. Things we talked about to combat that we didn't do well at all. A bit of depth, width, variation in your attack; kicking, passing, all these types of things help."

Shannon Frizell claimed the All Blacks' only try last week after a superb Caleb Clarke break in the 78th minute. Other than one Will Jordan bust from another Ardie Savea assist and Beauden Barrett sparking a first half counter attack, the All Blacks barely threatened. And on the rare occasions they did create space, their catch pass skills crumbled as Boks defenders shot out of the line.

"I wouldn't say it's mental, it's more skill error. You don't have to be in the right frame of mind to catch a ball, complete your job or do the basics well," Mo'unga said. "Not executing those put us under pressure and put us in the cycle that South African rugby does so well so that's a bit of an upper cut.

"Pressure can do that to you. This is test match footy where the most basic skills you can't execute because of a lot of reasons. We're so close, and it's a bit cliché because close isn't good enough at the moment, but we're looking to build on the missed opportunities last week.

"It's frustrating it's the same errors but the intent, care and effort is there. We're all trying our best. They call it test matches for a reason. They test you mentally, they test your skill. I'm really looking forward to hopefully getting a crack this weekend against the South Africans to show what we can do but also we have to learn. This is the level you have to adapt, and if you don't you're going to keep coming off second best which we have the last couple of games."

While he guided the Crusaders to the 2017 Super Rugby title at Ellis Park, Mo'unga is yet to feature for the All Blacks at the South Africa rugby mecca.

He also hasn't started for the All Blacks since the 40-25 defeat in Paris last November but with Jordie Barrett expected to be ruled out due to an ankle injury and brother Beauden under an injury cloud after the horrific fall onto his neck, Mo'unga could assume the No 10 jersey this week.

"I'm the type of guy that whatever role you give me in the team I'll do the best I can. I'm also capable of a start as well. I'm capable of being that guy if the team needs me. I also understand I have a role to come on in the last 30 to try change a game around, but I'm ready. I'm keen, I'm excited.

"It's the home of South African rugby. Nothing compares to it for me. This is the pinnacle, where you want to be playing. The noise with 60,000 is intense. At altitude you feel the blood in your lungs and you can taste that. Understanding the history that's gone there before it's a privilege to have the opportunity to play there."