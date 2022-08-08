The gold rush continues at the Commonwealth Games, All Blacks defeated and Ian Foster's job hands in the balance and a New Zealand one-two finish at the latest Indycar race in Nashville - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Photosport / Sky Sport

The gold rush continues at the Commonwealth Games, All Blacks defeated and Ian Foster's job hands in the balance and a New Zealand one-two finish at the latest Indycar race in Nashville - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Photosport / Sky Sport

OPINION:

LOSER: Rugby and Ian Foster, who has done further harm to his reputation

The All Black coach's bizarre bid for some sort of post-match victory after defeat in South Africa has struck a fatal blow to his already damaged reputation and sent rugby hurtling into the standing joke department.

We used to laugh at things like the England team celebrating a draw. This is in the same department.

And it comes shortly after assistant coaches were sacrificed to save Foster, before they were sprinkled with the coach's crocodile tears.

Foster is among the worst All Black coaches in history and a dead man walking.

His appointment, engineered by friends in high places, took the art of defecating in your own nest to dizzying new heights.

But the game is now up, people.

And there are sensible ways of going with dignity, and they include treating the public with respect.

There is much greater awareness nowadays about the mental health issues of people in high places, but Foster has slammed the door shut on sympathisers who were about to call.

His ridiculous claim that the All Blacks' latest defeat - to South Africa in Mbombela - was the best performance of the year will follow him around forever I'm afraid.

Just as his appointment was made by a body that didn't understand rugby had reached a watershed moment demanding massive change, Foster was fiddling with words when the occasion needed a more intelligent statement.

Ian Foster after the All Blacks' loss to the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

It speaks to a bigger problem with New Zealand rugby, a sport long out of touch with the public.

I was at a function on Sunday night with people who were not necessarily fanatical sports lovers, and Foster's statement was all the talk.

The coach actually said that it was the "most improved performance this year" - a ludicrous claim by a desperate man using a tired mainstay of sports excuse-making.

It was one of the worst performances EVER by an All Black team against the old enemy. They were a spluttering mess on attack, having been outmuscled, outjumped, outthought and out-enthused.

The only saving grace is that even at their worst, the All Blacks don't succumb to a score like the 57- 0 drubbing South Africa experienced at Albany, just five years ago.

Yet the 26-10 score was comparatively close only because the Springboks play in a way designed to crush the opposition while not exposing themselves to too much risk.

In this, it was similar to the way England destroyed Steve Hansen's side in the 2019 World Cup semifinal.

The All Blacks were still chewed up and spat out and now face an even tougher task, against the Buoyant Boks on the highveld. They look physically incapable of surviving the torrid physical challenges that the World Cup will throw at them next year, even if the odd victory is always within their talented grasp.

The All Blacks and their once glorious reputation are falling apart as the game throughout this country - outside of first XV rugby perhaps - stumbles downhill.

Yes, the rugby world has changed, and they are being beaten by some outstanding sides in an era of overwhelming power and precise orchestration. Stamina and traditional flair don't count so much anymore, in the age of stoppages, mass replacements and crash ball. We all knew they couldn't dominate forever.

But it didn't need to get this bad, and Foster is by no means the only culprit in this shocking decline.

Coach-in-waiting Scott 'Razor' Robertson has a huge task on his hands, and not just on the field.

LOSER: Player accountability needs to change, and perhaps the rules

Kurt-Lee Arendse tackles Beauden Barrett in the air. Photo / Photosport

The ridiculous challenge by impressive Springboks wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, which put Beauden Barrett in so much danger, is an example of the horrifying blight on both rugby union and league.

Even at the highest levels, players need to take opponent safety more seriously.

The fact is, someone could break their neck. It is that serious when players are tipped while still high in the air.

I don't know what rule changes can be made, because the intention of the current rules is already clear.

Perhaps receivers should get a free jump at the ball, which in turn would probably lead to less kicking.

WINNER: Cyclists Aaron Gate and Ellesse Andrews

Take a bow Aaron Gate.

The problem with the Commonwealth Games is the varying standards, and the lack of clarity over where each event stands on the world stage.

But four gold medals are four gold medals. And winning them on both road and track is a truly amazing effort from someone with a great record that includes an Olympic and many world championship medals. Stunning.

His name is up there, in lights, alongside Ellesse Andrews who won three golds. Kiwi cycling has had serious issues, but also punches above its weight.

Aaron Gate celebrates his fourth gold medal at the Games. Photo / Photosport

WINNER/LOSER: Michael Hooper/rugby (again)

The little Wallaby flanker has always played well above his weight in a brutal sport. He seemed indestructible.

But the Aussie captain walked away less than two days before the weekend's clash against Argentina, saying his mindset was wrong, and he will probably miss further tests.

It was a brave move.

Hooper has shouldered a huge burden in a team that constantly fails to match the Wallaby glory days.

His shock move has been associated with claims that Dave Rennie's Wallabies are being "belted on the training field" as a sports writer put it.

That's a hard one to verify or put into perspective, but rugby needs to urgently assess the number of games and the length of seasons in relation to player welfare.

WINNER: The English Premier League

The season is upon us and it started with a bang, as lowly rated Fulham went after mighty Liverpool in a pulsating game involving teams with contrasting styles. Liverpool's class earned them a draw, but they were put under enormous pressure and often came up short.

Elsewhere, the Manchester United soap opera quickly got into gear, as they fell to Brighton. It was the visitors' first ever win at Old Trafford, having first played United away well over a century ago. Manchester United fans actually fought each other in the stands. What drama.

But the big news was Erling Haaland's two goals on his EPL debut for Manchester City, against West Ham.

There is massive interest around the young Norwegian wonder striker, who was secured from Borussia Dortmund. His developing combination with the wondrous Kevin De Bruyne has got the football world licking its lips in anticipation, and opponents trembling in fear perhaps.

The EPL has a great new star and is always better for that.