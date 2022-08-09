Voyager 2021 media awards
All Blacks v Springboks: How Richie Mo'unga can end the All Blacks' 'Phoney War' - Gregor Paul

5 minutes to read
There simply couldn't be a better time for Richie Mo'unga to prove he has the mental fortitude, writes Gregor Paul. Photo / Photosport

Gregor Paul
Gregor Paul

OPINION:

By Gregor Paul in South Africa

Last November, Richie Mo'unga didn't manage to be the man the All Blacks needed in a crisis.

His big shot came in the last test of the year

