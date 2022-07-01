Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Ireland: Why New Zealand's legendary Eden Park record is not as it seems

4 minutes to read
Head coach Ian Foster addresses the media from isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. Video / Supplied

Head coach Ian Foster addresses the media from isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. Video / Supplied

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

The All Blacks' unbeaten streak at Eden Park is one of the most noteworthy in world sport – but it has come with some good fortune.

The 46-match run goes on the line again on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.