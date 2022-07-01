Head coach Ian Foster addresses the media from isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. Video / Supplied

The All Blacks' unbeaten streak at Eden Park is one of the most noteworthy in world sport – but it has come with some good fortune.

The 46-match run goes on the line again on Saturday against Ireland, the latest international team to try and achieve a win at the Auckland ground.

New Zealand haven't lost at Eden Park in almost 30 years, dating back to France's 23-20 triumph on July 3, 1994.

The mythical nature of that feat is enhanced with the manner of that victory, as it took a try "from the end of the world" to win that match in the last minute, with Jean-Luc Sardourny finishing off a 80-metre counter attack, with eight players handling the ball.

Since then numerous teams have left Auckland empty handed, most notably the Wallabies, who have been the victims of several famous All Black rebounds in the Queen City.

That has built the legend of Eden Park, but there have been some forks in the road along the way.

Just a month after the French defeat, the All Blacks were fortunate to avoid another one in their next Eden Park match.

They drew 18-18 with South Africa, with the Springboks scoring two tries to none in a scrappy contest and then All Blacks manager Sir Colin Meads conceded that the visitors had deserved more.

It takes a special team to win on these shores – the All Blacks have only lost 11 home tests in the last 28 years – and the vast majority have been repelled.

But the legend of Eden Park has been enhanced by a quirk of scheduling over the years, as some of the best visiting squads haven't had a chance to play there.

That was the case in 1998, when South Africa and Australia were clearly a notch above the All Blacks.

New Zealand lost five straight tests to their southern hemisphere rivals but the home encounters that year were in Wellington (South Africa) and Christchurch (Australia).

The 2000-2001 Wallabies were a superb, well-rounded team, with class across the park.

They only lost once to the All Blacks in four tests across two years (the 39-35 'match of the century' in Sydney) but didn't play at Eden Park, with victories here in Wellington (2000) and Dunedin (2001).

It was a similar story in 2003. Clive Woodward's England team were at their peak – shown when they defied the All Blacks despite being down to 13 players at one stage – but that contest was in the capital.

Another pertinent example came in 2009. A better than expected French team claimed an upset in Dunedin (27-22) before being edged in Wellington (14-10).

South Africa had the All Blacks' measure that season – particularly dominant at set piece – and enjoyed three consecutive test victories but their New Zealand game was staged in Hamilton.

There is a chicken and egg scenario to this debate; would the mythology and demons of Eden Park have made a difference in the above encounters?

But the other obvious aspect of the Eden Park streak is the lack of matches with South Africa, generally accepted as New Zealand's toughest rival.

For whatever reason, the Springboks have only played at Eden Park twice in the last 20 years (2010 and 2013).

Since 1994, South Africa have had 28 tests on New Zealand soil, but only five at the famous Sandringham venue, compared with 10 in Wellington and six in Dunedin.

They've only enjoyed four wins here during that period (1998, 2008, 2009 and 2018) but all have come in matches outside our biggest city.

All Black home defeats – 1994-2022

1994 vs France (Auckland)

1998 vs South Africa (Wellington)

1998 vs Australia (Christchurch)

2000 vs Australia (Wellington)

2001 vs Australia (Dunedin)

2003 vs England (Wellington)

2008 vs South Africa (Dunedin)

2009 vs France (Dunedin)

2009 vs South Africa (Hamilton)

2017 vs British and Irish Lions (Wellington)

2018 vs South Africa (Wellington)