Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks v Ireland: Solutions for the player retention problem for New Zealand Rugby

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
With some of the All Blacks ‘still hurting’ from last year’s loss to Ireland, Ian Foster and his team are already planning how to take down the world’s number-one side. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

Gregor Paul in Lyon

The label on the All Blacks’ quarter-final opponents says Ireland, but it would be more accurate – particularly under European Union rules that can be pernickety about the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport