Sam Whitelock of the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

By Liam Napier in Dunedin

Two All Blacks locks, Sam Whitelock and Tupou Vaa'i, have been ruled out of the second test against Ireland in Dunedin.

Chiefs second-rower Vaa'i is the latest player to contract Covid while test centurion Whitelock self reported delayed concussion following the 42-19 Eden Park victory.

Under the 12-day World Rugby stand down protocols, Whitelock is now expected to be unavailable for the remainder of the series.

At the All Blacks request, the New Zealand Rugby board has used its discretion to sign off Patrick Tuipulotu immediately joining the All Blacks squad as a replacement player after his return from a six month stint in Japan.

The absence of Whitelock and Vaa'i will force changes to the All Blacks starting team, with either Scott Barrett shifting from blindside to lock or Tuipulotu partnering Brodie Retallick in the second-row.

The All Blacks have also called in Highlanders lock Josh Dickson from the Māori squad and Highlanders loose forward Shannon Frizell to train with the team this week.