All Blacks David Havili and Jordie Barrett took questions at their press conference in Wellington. Video / Mark Mitchell

From Otara via the Roosters, Warriors and Kiwis to the All Blacks. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is relishing the prospect of his high-stakes test debut.

After 11 games for the Blues this season, and 363 days since his last appearance for the Warriors, Tuivasa-Sheck awaits his boarding pass in Saturday's series-deciding test against Ireland in Wellington as a surprise inclusion on the bench.

When he takes the field, Tuivasa-Sheck will become the fourth Kiwi to represent the All Blacks after Karl Ifwersen, Sonny Bill Williams and Matt Duffie.

Given the circumstance, following last week's loss in Dunedin, preferring Tuivasa-Sheck to established backline contenders Jack Goodhue, Quinn Tupaea and Leicester Fainga'anuku is a bold move from All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

After last year's Covid-enforced false start with the Auckland NPC team and an injury-disrupted season with the Blues, in many respects Tuivasa-Sheck's rugby development remains in its infancy.

It wasn't long ago that Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was scoring tries for the New Zealand Warriors. Photo / Photosport

While his quick feet offer a noted attacking threat, Tuivasa-Sheck's front-on defensive work has been exposed at times this year. Outside Rieko Ioane, Tuivasa-Sheck's inclusion also leaves the All Blacks light on specialist centre cover.

Throwing him into such an occasion, against a highly respected Irish side, carries significant risk and potential rewards but Foster has seen enough in the past three weeks to hand the 29-year-old former Dally M medal and NRL championship winner his first cap.

"He's trained so well. It's a reward for his effort off the park," Foster said. "He's settled in well, he's a learner. It's a big occasion for him, like it is for anyone's first test, but I'm really confident he's done his prep. We've made him wait a little bit but we're quite excited about it.

"He's an experienced player, he knows about the big stages. He knows not to overplay his hand. We just want him to do the job this team needs him to do.

"He hasn't held back but he's a new All Black, so in many ways he'll want to go and prove to himself that he should be here. I love his calmness and confidence as well."

Tuivasa-Sheck played junior rugby for East Tamaki and College Rifles in Auckland before captaining Ōtahuhu College's first XV, earning selection in the New Zealand Schools side. From there, though, he captivated the NRL for a decade across almost 200 games and 20 tests for the Kiwis – largely from fullback.

Late last year Tuivasa-Sheck switched codes and positions, making the challenging transition from the backfield to second five-eighth, to chase the dream of representing the All Blacks and cracking the 2023 World Cup squad.

That journey takes its next step this weekend with his mother, siblings and partner travelling to the capital to witness the occasion.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck may complete a rapid rise through the ranks of New Zealand's rugby union backline stars this weekend. Photo / Photosport

"You've got to cherish these opportunities," Tuivasa-Sheck said. "This is a dream. As a competitor, an athlete, you want to play on these big stages. If you want to tell yourself 'I want to be the best in the world' these are the stages you get to prove that. To get this opportunity, it's every competitor's dream.

"You walk into the changing room, you see your jersey, with your name on top, your All Blacks number. It will be a bit overwhelming but I've got to zone-in as quickly as I can. Right now, what a buzz."

Crusaders second-five David Havili, injected to start alongside Ioane in the All Blacks midfield, backed Tuivasa-Sheck to seize his chance.

"It's been great to rub shoulders with him. He's going to bring a lot of energy and X-factor when he gets to take the field," Havili said. "It's a special moment for him and his family. I know how much he wants to go out there and get stuck in.

"He's brought a different skillset to the midfield. It's been cool to understand how he views our game. He's fitted in perfectly. I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do when he gets out there."